Nene Leakes Shares ‘Gurls & Gays All-White Affair’ Party Photos As She Rekindles Marlo Hampton Friendship

NeNe Leakes and her former foe, Marlo Hampton, have kissed and made up and here are the stunning photos to prove it.

Many things occurred at Chez Leakes over the weekend that will eventually air on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10.

There was a major fight between Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore over a comment made about Brielle Biermann. There was also lots of love and positivity at the fancy soirée.

The star of “The New Normal” posted a series of pictures from the event that showed that she has fixed her friendship with Hampton.

It is hard for fans of the Bravo show to forget that Hampton and Leakes butted heads on numerous occasions both on and off the camera.

And the plot thickens @neneleakes 😘#timehealsallwounds #backandbetterthanever #rhoa A post shared by Marlo Hampton (@marlohampton) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

Recently, Hampton sat down with Bossip to talk about the rift. She explained: “I love you, but I am still mad at you till you apologize to me. To this day NeNe has not apologized to me. I feel she is dead damn wrong. What y’all saw really did happen. With NeNe she is a great individual, she has energy like no other, she has an awesome personality.”

She said she wanted an apology and added: “The only thing with her is she has to be the boss, and that was gonna be a problem with us. You are not the boss of me. I have been on my own since I was 15, 16. You are not gonna boss me; you are gonna be my friend. I got a phone call, and the [RHOA] producer said ‘Hey get dressed, you are going with NeNe and Gregg. I went and got dressed, got my hair and makeup done and then they were like ‘I do not know what you did to NeNe, but you cannot come. She is called Steven Weinstock and them, and she is important to them than you so you cannot film. NeNe told me she did not want me to tape and she had had enough of me. That is too below the belt. […] That hurts, you know my past, you know where I came from. You should want me to win.”

During Leakes’ all-white “Gurls and Gays” party, the reality stars decided to move beyond their nasty fallout.

Photos surfaced online showing the ladies hugging, kissing, and laughing.

Talking to a fan, the “Glee” actress explained why she made peace with her old pal.

She wrote: “Forgiveness is not fake or phony! It is what’s in your heart chile! You can forgive, you might not FORGET! Keep that good eye open.”

What are your thoughts on this sweet “RHOA” reconciliation?