NeNe Leakes Shades Kenya Moore And Kim Zolciak With Mock Tracklist

After confirming her return, NeNe Leakes decided to throw shade at her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars – Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak.

Last week, with an amazing photo spread where she was dressed like a queen, Leakes announced her triumphant return to the reality show.

Wearing a gold and silver robe, a dazzling crown on her head, Leakes claimed she was coming for the b#tches and said they can “eat her peach.”

She wrote: “Got my eyes closed thinking bout how imma get you bitches together! Let’s go #RHOA #thethreatisback #Queen #eatmypeach.”

Very soon after, she shared a mock CD cover along with a made-up tracklist, and the titles of some of the songs were brutal. While she was kind to her friend, Kandi Burruss, she went after Moore and Zolciak.

She decided to call the former beauty pageant queen Kenya Moore “Whore” on a song entitled “So Nasty, So Rude.”

As for Zolciak, she had her on a track called “Close Your Legs To Married Men” and another entitled “Trash box.”

It has been reported that Leakes has landed the most lucrative deal in “Real Housewives” history for “RHOA” season 10. Leakes will receive over $2 million for her participation on the reality series.

A source said: “The network gave her the most lucrative deal in network history.”

The person went on to add that the flamboyant television star will be allowed to pursue other activities outside of Bravo.

The spy shared: “Along with a lucrative seven-figure salary, Nene has a most favored nations clause which allows her to have preferential treatment when it comes to scheduling filming events around her personal and business schedule. She also is able to keep her side gigs like hosting Fashion Police on E! and include her HSN Clothing Line and her SWAGG Boutique on the show as promotion.”

She will also have the main storyline which means that she will constantly be feuding with Moore who recently wed a mysterious man and Zolciak.

The insider explained: “Filming started this week, and Nene is expected to be a center storyline.The theme for this season is ‘back to basics, ’ and the focus is representing real women with real relationships and friendships. The network reiterated to Nene that the viewers are vested in her personal life and career and that her participation would mutually increase viewership and serve as platform for her expanding brand.”

Will you be watching season 10 of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta”? What are your thoughts on the epic shading?