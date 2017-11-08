NeNe Leakes’ Nemesis Porsha Williams Hits Back After ‘Glee’ Actress Said She Got Bigger

Do not mess with Porsha Williams or she will clap back, and NeNe Leakes is at the receiving end.

Earlier this week, the former Glee actress did an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and she attacked Williams’ body.

Thank you @angelbrinks loved this dress! 💋 I hope you all enjoyed the #Rhoa premiere 🔥 #NoWorries MUA: @yayabeatsface A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

The host played a clip where Williams called out the aspiring comedian for some of her past behavior.

After watching the video, Cohen asked her to share her thoughts.

Mrs. Leaks replied by saying that she was not the only one who changed over the years.

The RHOA star went on to say that Williams was also drastically different because she had gained a lot of weight.

Leakes stated: “Porsha is saying I look different; she does too. She has gained a lot of weight.”

The controversial reality star’s nasty shade pushed the clip to go viral prompting Williams to hit back.

Williams, who is a proud vegan, decided to share a stunning photo of herself wearing a tank top and high-waisted jeans.

Williams let Leakes and other people know that she loves her muffin top and all of her beautiful curves.

The radio personality wrote: “High waist jeans & rolls… #MuffinTopGang #Thickums #LovingMe Morning loves to have a wonderful day.”

Thousands of fans applauded Williams for handling the situation with class and humor.

This is not the first time, nor the last the co-stars will go at it.

High waist jeans & rolls 🍞… #MuffinTopGang #Thickums #LovingMe 😂🤦🏾‍♀️ Morning loves have a wonderful day 💋 A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:38am PST

Leakes returned to the 10th season of the Real Housewife of Atlanta with a vengeance.

The mother of two has made it known that her enemy this time around is Williams.

The two ladies attended Cynthia Bailey’s 50th birthday party and clashed over everything.

Leakes claimed that Williams has been bad-talking her on her radio show.

Williams slammed Leakes for telling Bravo producers that she should be fired from the show because she is not very entertaining.

Williams said: “You fake as hell. You done sat on that show and say you wanted me fired. So your thing is to build someone up and then tear them down and then say you wanted them fired? ‘Cause I think that is very low down.”

Just P💋 A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Leakes responded by: “Porsha has the nerve not to be talking to me. She is over there working at Dish Nation; they constantly are talking about me. Porsha you cannot put your hands on anybody else. You will not be able to get jobs. You cannot be out here physically doing things like that. It will tarnish your brand, people do not want to work with you, and as long as you sit here and be in the front of the camera, you are going to be judged.”

What are your thoughts on Williams’ killer curves?