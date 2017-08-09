FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Nene Leakes Mocks Haters Attacking Her Nose Amid Tamar Braxton Feud

Mel Walker Posted On 08/09/2017
3
11.0K Views
5


Nene Leakes Nose Plastic SurgeryInstagram

NeNe Leakes claims to have had hundreds of plastic surgeries to look great – ironically – of course.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was on Instagram on Tuesday where she uploaded a video to show off her stunning makeup to her millions of fans.

Leakes had Toni Braxton’s “Breathe Again” playing in the background as she flaunted her perfect lipstick, foundation, and eyebrows.

The video was well received by her supporters who told her that she is one the most glamorous ladies on the Bravo reality show.

Nites at the Leakes #somethingnewiscomingyourway

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

However, a few “haters” lashed out at her looks and slammed her for having done plastic surgery.

The fighter known as Leakes decided to answer the negative comments on her nose job in a very sarcastic manner.

She wrote: “You know I get my nose done every week. Just wait until next week hunni.”

Leakes added: “You know imma man and I look horrible!I’ve had 5 facelifts and 100 nose jobs, lip injections and I’m just dying to look young! Try me. If I don’t look 25 by next week, I will kill myself.”

Last year, the former Glee star sat down with Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, and confessed that she had a second nose job.

She said: “Yes, I had my nose done again, for a real medical reason. My cartilage was growing in my nose, and my tip was touching the top of my lip, I did not get a full rhinoplasty.”

She went on to say: “I always keep it very, very real. So you can always ask me anything. I would never just do my nose just for the purpose of doing my nose.”

This comes less than 24 hours after Leakes fought with a fan who claimed that she looked like her former friend, Tamar Braxton.

She clapped back with a post that read: “Nothing about me looks like Tamar so cut the bulls*** out. U just wanna be saying something but u ain’t saying s*** dumb a**.”

Leakes is one woman who people should not mess with.

3 Comments

Frann Proctor
08/10/2017 at 4:28 pm
Reply

I think NeNe should consider developing her own cosmetic line, if she has not already done so, or already in progress.

I’m just saying.

A fan.


tessab
08/10/2017 at 4:57 am
Reply

Nene you look gorgeous I wouldn’t worry about what nobody say it’s because is just a bunch of gossip haters they wish they look like you cuz I definitely do beautiful gorgeous Slade snatched not one bad word can anyone say about your new looks


Cheryl
08/10/2017 at 4:07 am
Reply

This my advice to NeNe, or anyone that’s name in negative minds and rolling of their tongue 👅 “Nothing hate, but Haters and Nothing spend but that paper. 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰


