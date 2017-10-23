Nene Leakes Is The New Phaedra Parks — ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Are Avoiding Her

Believe it or not, Nene Leakes is the new Phaedra Parks — all of her co-stars are fleeing her minus Marlo Hampton who appears to be her one true friend in the world.

According to several media outlets, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have zero interest in filming scenes with Leakes since getting embroiled in a very unexpected controversy.

The businesswoman was caught on video dissing a heckler.

While in California on a comedy tour, the Glee star clapped back at the agitator by wishing her ill.

Leakes said she hoped that an Uber driver raped the heckler on her way home.

The remark cost Leakes big — she was fired from the Xscape tour and Fashion Police.

And now her co-stars do not wish to be seen with her on and off camera.

A source explained: “Since being removed as host of the Xscape reunion tour, NeNe has taken full responsibility even though she has had a little bit of an emotional breakdown. There are questions swirling around her about her future on RHOA, and even she knows nothing is guaranteed. She is having the worst month ever, and if she loses one more job, she will be crushed.”

The insider claimed that Leakes has turned to her loved ones for support during this tough time.

The person added: “She is been leaning on her family to keep herself together. There is absolutely no ill-will towards Tiny, Kandi or any of the women on the reunion tour and NeNe is looking forward to getting back to filming Real Housewives of Atlanta. NeNe has spoken with Tiny and Kandi about her comedy rant, and she has apologized to them personally as well as their group Xscape as a whole.”

The source went on to reveal: “She was in the heat of the moment and made a bad judgment while on stage. She understands their decision to remove her from their tour and has taken this as a learning experience that it is never okay to make light of any situation that involves rape or an assault on another person.”

Fans think Leakes is more capable of rebounding after this misstep.