NeNe Leakes Is Furious That Tiny And Kandi Burruss Fired Her From The Xscape Tour; She Feels ‘Betrayed’!

NeNe Leakes is now feeling betrayed after she was cut from Xscape’s tour for the offensive rape joke that she has made during a comedy set in Oakland on October 7. Check out more details.

NeNe shocked all of her friends when she told a heckler at her October 7 comedy set in Oakland, CA that she hopes that she’ll get raped by her Uber driver that night.

She has apologized for her careless offensive comment, but it still costs her her hosting gig on Xscape’s tour.

I am sorry A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Oct 9, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

This might not seem such a drastic decision considering what an awful thing she said, but NeNe has been a friend of the members of Xscape for years.

Check out the details on her reaction to getting dropped from the tour.

‘NeNe feels totally betrayed right now. She considers all those girls friends but especially Tiny and Kandi,’ according to an insider.

‘She‘s had their backs many times and now when she needs them, poof they disappear. She still can’t believe they’re kicking her like this when she‘s already down. She knows her comment was out of line and she‘s owned up to it and apologized. She and Tiny have been friends for years, she‘s hurt that her dear friend doesn’t have more loyalty.’

This is what she had to say in her defense about the whole situation:

‘I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend,’ she posted on Facebook on October 9.

Advertisement

‘Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so. As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry.’