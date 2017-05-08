NeNe Leakes Has Harsh Words For ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars – Phaedra Parks And Porsha Williams

NeNe Leakes was live-tweeting the nasty showdown that took place on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” last night, and she had some harsh words for a few of her former co-stars.

Advertisement

The “Glee” actress said that she was angry and appalled as she watched Phaedra Parks lie and blame others for the madness she created on the show.

Sunday night, Parks finally admitted that she was the one who spread the drugging and kidnapping rumors about Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.

Leakes said that she was disappointed to see how low the ladies will go to get ratings.

The “Celebrity Apprentice” contestants called the other reality stars thirsty and went as far as calling Porsha Williams dumb for believing that Burruss and Tucker wanted to drug and rape her.

Leakes said Williams was as guilty as Parks for spreading the shocking story on the show.

Here are few of Leakes’ headline-making tweets.

You can never WIN when you play DIRTY! Girl bye👋🏾 #karma 1 down, 1 to go👊🏾 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

FINALLY! Been happening for yearsssssssssssssssssssss! FINALLY — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Alllll Thirsty! Fighting for a position — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) May 8, 2017

Leakes also said: “Porsha not that dumb. #RHOA Trust what I’m telling you! The check flashed in front of her eyes. I thought I was causing all the problems tho? This is low.”

She once more claimed Parks is no church lady; she is a snake in the grass who is lying about her real actions and intentions.

Leakes confessed: “Phaedra had my sister at her son’s bday party! She been doing f%cked up sh%t.”

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen,” Leakes said she is not surprised by Parks’ lies.

She said: “Phaedra been doing this bulls**t for a very long time. Phaedra did the exact same thing to me, as we already discussed before, years ago on the show when she first came on. She tried to take me down and it didn’t work. Phaedra’s been doing stuff like this, she just got caught with these girls.”

Advertisement

Leakes has received several million dollars to come back on the show.