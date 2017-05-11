NeNe Leakes Got Paid More Than Kim Zolciak For ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Return – Find Out The Amount

A check of $2.5 million has been offered to NeNe Leakes for her big return to “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which is way more than what her co-star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, is getting.

That piece of information has already pitted the two women against each other, but then again, that is what Bravo wants for “RHOA” season 10 to bring in the ratings and keep the franchise going strong.

A reliable source spoke to The Jasmine Brand and said that Leakes’ salary has doubled because she is a bigger star with more fans who can create headline-grabbing drama and capture the audience at home and trend on social media.

A source close to the network said: “The suits at Bravo are willing to pay big money to get the best cast.”

The spy added: “NeNe has already declared that she expects to be making more money than Kim, and would absolutely not come back otherwise.”

When Leakes left in 2015 after eight seasons on the hit reality series, she was making $1 million per season.

The colorful television personality went on to pursue various lucrative endeavors.

Leakes was a star on Fox sitcom, “Glee,” she cashes in with her fashion line that she sells on the Home Shopping Network, and has a comedy tour show called “So Nasty, So Rude.”

Mrs. Leakes, 49, made a splash on Donald Trump’s “The Celebrity Apprentice” where she delivered scandal after scandal and appeared ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

It has been confirmed that Zolciak, 38, has signed on for less money, but the amount has not be revealed.

After watching the final season 9 reunion episode, Leakes slammed the other women by saying: “Alllll Thirsty! Fighting for a position.”

The good news is that she has worked things out with Kandi Burruss.

She confessed: “Kandi and I are good now. Thank God she came from under Phaedra’s spell.”

Leakes will be making more than $2.5 million because she will also be doing a spin-off. Leakes will be cashing in big time.