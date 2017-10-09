Nene Leakes Goes Too Far During Live Performance By Telling Heckler: ‘I Hope Your Uber Driver Rapes Your A** B***h’ – Watch The Video Here!

It looks like the controversial comedian has gone way too far this time and even loyal fans might reprimand her for the comment. Nene Leakes, star of Real Housewives of Atlanta shot back at a female heckler that was disturbing her performance in Oakland on Saturday night, by telling her: ‘I hope your Uber driver rapes your a** tonight b***h.’

In fact, the incredibly inappropriate reply came after the heckler did nothing too wrong except boo the reality TV star.

As those who watch RHOA certainly are already aware, Leakes has been involved in a similar scandal before after she spat yet another insensitive comment.

Earlier in the year, Nene got into a huge social media war with none other than Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Bierman after the girl shared a video of a cockroach that was crawling in Nene’s bathroom.

‘Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake ti**ies and fake a** because you will never be @kylejenner [sic],’ Leakes slammed the blonde bombshell at the time.

But we have to say that her newest diss is far worse!

