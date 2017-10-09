FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
t.i. nene leakes Bambi Benson kim kardashian angelina jolie khloe kardashian Bambi kanye west kylie jenner bernice burgos lisa marie presley tameka cottle carmelo anthony Donald Glover wendy williams Erica Dixon gal gadot Bobby Brown kailyn lowry sofia vergara justin bieber halle berry kourtney kardashian
Home » Entertainment

Nene Leakes Goes Too Far During Live Performance By Telling Heckler: ‘I Hope Your Uber Driver Rapes Your A** B***h’ – Watch The Video Here!

Nick Markus Posted On 10/09/2017
2
3.3K Views
3


nene leakesSource: bravotv.com

It looks like the controversial comedian has gone way too far this time and even loyal fans might reprimand her for the comment. Nene Leakes, star of Real Housewives of Atlanta shot back at a female heckler that was disturbing her performance in Oakland on Saturday night, by telling her: ‘I hope your Uber driver rapes your a** tonight b***h.’

In fact, the incredibly inappropriate reply came after the heckler did nothing too wrong except boo the reality TV star.

Watch footage of the incident here.

As those who watch RHOA certainly are already aware, Leakes has been involved in a similar scandal before after she spat yet another insensitive comment.

Earlier in the year, Nene got into a huge social media war with none other than Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Bierman after the girl shared a video of a cockroach that was crawling in Nene’s bathroom.

‘Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake ti**ies and fake a** because you will never be @kylejenner [sic],’ Leakes slammed the blonde bombshell at the time.

But we have to say that her newest diss is far worse!

Advertisement

What do you think about it? Do you believe people are going to slam Leakes for her insensitive comment?

Post Views: 3,282

Read more about nene leakes rhoa

Advertisement

You may also like
Nene Leakes Apologizes For Rape Joke That Went Too Far: ‘Some Words Can Cut Deep’
10/09/2017
Nene Leakes On Rape Joke: “It’s Comedy, Not Church!”
10/09/2017
Porsha Williams Shows Her Support For Controversial Bobbi Kristina Biopic
10/08/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Barbara Wilson
10/09/2017 at 3:50 pm
Reply

Nene Leakes is nothing but a BULLY. She acts as though she is better than everyone else. But if your economic and social status is up there then she will be your friend. She uses people for her own agenda. She calls people out for being racist, but what a hypocrite, because she is racist. I wish they would kick her off of RHOA. Bravo needs to quit promoting bullies like Nene and Porsha. Give them the 👢


Laura Felix
10/09/2017 at 3:34 pm
Reply

YES
AND SHE DESERVES TO BE SLAMMED


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *