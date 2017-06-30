NeNe Leakes Goes Makeup Free As Jealous Bethenny Frankel Remains Livid About Her Salary

NeNe Leakes goes makeup free and stuns her followers amid rumors of a rift with Bethenny Frankel.

Sometimes it takes a stunning bathing suit; other times, stars need a wild stunt for their social media posting to go viral.

When your name is NeNe Leakes – all you need to do is to remove your makeup to grab headlines.

This week, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared a stunning picture where she is laying in bed after a long day of work.

The “Glee” actress has her lower body covered with a white sheet and her blonde hair in a ponytail.

The author and fashion designer, who is wearing a pair of diamond stud earring, gazes at the camera with no makeup on.

The charming television personality captioned the picture: “Long day of work! I ain’t the best at everything, but my work ethic is EVERYTHING #lifeofnene.”

The post has received thousands of likes, and the comments towards the “Fashion Police” co-host are very flattering.

Many people told the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant that she looked very youthful.

While others pleaded with her to follow in the footsteps of Alicia Keys and go sans makeup on red carpets.

Long day of work! I ain't the best at everything but my work ethic is EVERYTHING #lifeofnene A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

One person said: “Love the natural.”

Another wrote: “You don’t need it. Please hon don’t put one more makeup on that beautiful face.”

A third fan shared: “I’ve always thought you were beautiful but I love it when you show that clean natural face. Looking gorgeous in your natural clean skin. She beat with no makeup. Yes yes yes.”

A fourth person posted an interesting comment that read: “hunni that is what $2M looks like.”

The remark is probably about the news that Leakes is the highest-paid “housewife” ever.

It is claimed that after three months of negotiating, Leakes was given $2.5 million to appear on “RHOA” Season 10.

Swaggy A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jun 30, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

An insider said: “Along with a lucrative seven-figure salary, Nene has a most favored nations clause which allows her to have preferential treatment when it comes to scheduling filming events around her personal and business schedule.”

The source added: “She also is able to keep her side gigs like hosting Fashion Police on E! and include her HSN Clothing Line and her SWAGG Boutique on the show as promotion.”

Sources claimed that Bethenny Frankel was not too pleased to hear that Leakes was getting more money than her.

The spy added: “Bethenny saw reports about what Nene is getting and is livid. She wants to be the best-paid housewife!”

What are your thoughts on Leakes au natural?