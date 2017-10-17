FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
briana dejesus fergie sarah jessica parker kendall jenner kourtney kardashian kim zolciak Hazel E jane lynch magnum p.i. dick wolf andy cohen Ree Drummond Derick Dillard Kit Harington adam levine katy perry alicia keys blake shelton shannon beador tamar braxton Kevin James nene leakes yolanda hadid
Home » TV Shows

NeNe Leakes Fired From ‘RHOA’? Her Drama With Kim Zolciak Could Cost Her Her Peach

Suzy Kerr Posted On 10/17/2017
12
13.3K Views
6


NeNe Leakes Fired From 'RHOA'? Her Drama With Kim Zolciak Could Cost Her Her PeachSource: Bravo

NeNe Leakes’ scandalous season on the Real Housewives of Atlanta just got a lot worse. Following the reality star’s latest rape comments at her comedy show, other cast members are reportedly refusing to film the rest of Season 10 — and producers don’t know how to fix the situation. Will they fire Leakes ahead of the new season?

An inside source told Radar Online that Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak will not film alongside Leakes any longer. Because of Zolciak’s refusal, producers were forced to ditch the final week of filming, which included all members of the cast. To make things worse, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield also don’t want anything to do with Leakes and are taking Zolciak’s side.

The drama between the RHOA stars started after the Leakes attacked Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, on social media. Biermann posted a video of a cockroach in the bathroom of Leakes’ new mansion and Leakes lashed out in response, calling Biermann racist and jealous. Zolciak hired a lawyer in light of the terrible comments, but Leakes’ questionable behavior didn’t stop there.

I am sorry

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

A few days after the social media drama, Leakes bashed a heckler at her comedy show in Oakland, California. At one point, the reality star told the lady that she hopes her Uber driver rapes her after the show. Producers reportedly reacted quickly to the scandal and are now considering booting Leakes as a result. Leakes was fired from her comedy tour and later admitted that she was going through an emotional breakdown at the time.

According to Hollywood Life, Leakes is still going through a tough time and feels completely abandoned by all her friends. An insider claims that the reality star is having trouble coping with all the negative comments and feels like everyone is attacking her. She also believes she is the victim in all of this mess and refused to admit that she’s done anything wrong. If NeNe Leakes doesn’t change her tune soon, her time on RHOA might be at an end.

Advertisement

The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is scheduled to premiere Nov. 5 on Bravo.

Post Views: 13,282

Read more about kim zolciak nene leakes real housewives rhoa

Advertisement

You may also like
Monica Brown Refuses To Join “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” And Here’s Why
10/23/2017
Nene Leakes Is The New Phaedra Parks — ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Are Avoiding Her
10/23/2017
Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Biermann Says He “Has No Friends”
10/21/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
12 Comments

Rochellejennings
10/24/2017 at 7:03 pm
Reply

I will not watch if they keep nene on the show period. one more thing you did not make the show,the show made you,don’t get it twisted.


Vikki
10/21/2017 at 10:28 pm
Reply

I will never watch any TV show that Nene Leakes appears on.
She is a terrible woman.





Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *