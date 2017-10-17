NeNe Leakes Fired From ‘RHOA’? Her Drama With Kim Zolciak Could Cost Her Her Peach

NeNe Leakes’ scandalous season on the Real Housewives of Atlanta just got a lot worse. Following the reality star’s latest rape comments at her comedy show, other cast members are reportedly refusing to film the rest of Season 10 — and producers don’t know how to fix the situation. Will they fire Leakes ahead of the new season?

An inside source told Radar Online that Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak will not film alongside Leakes any longer. Because of Zolciak’s refusal, producers were forced to ditch the final week of filming, which included all members of the cast. To make things worse, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield also don’t want anything to do with Leakes and are taking Zolciak’s side.

The drama between the RHOA stars started after the Leakes attacked Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, on social media. Biermann posted a video of a cockroach in the bathroom of Leakes’ new mansion and Leakes lashed out in response, calling Biermann racist and jealous. Zolciak hired a lawyer in light of the terrible comments, but Leakes’ questionable behavior didn’t stop there.

A few days after the social media drama, Leakes bashed a heckler at her comedy show in Oakland, California. At one point, the reality star told the lady that she hopes her Uber driver rapes her after the show. Producers reportedly reacted quickly to the scandal and are now considering booting Leakes as a result. Leakes was fired from her comedy tour and later admitted that she was going through an emotional breakdown at the time.

According to Hollywood Life, Leakes is still going through a tough time and feels completely abandoned by all her friends. An insider claims that the reality star is having trouble coping with all the negative comments and feels like everyone is attacking her. She also believes she is the victim in all of this mess and refused to admit that she’s done anything wrong. If NeNe Leakes doesn’t change her tune soon, her time on RHOA might be at an end.

The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is scheduled to premiere Nov. 5 on Bravo.