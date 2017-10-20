FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

NeNe Leakes Feels Rape Joke Controversy Might Get Her Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Mel Walker Posted On 10/20/2017
Nene Leakes The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Rape Joke AftermathInstagram

NeNe Leakes is not doing very well at the moment — the TV personality is worried that she might lose her lucrative deal on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta after the rape joke controversy.

The 49-year-old mother of two lost her gigs on Fashion Police and the Xscape tour after blasting a heckler at a comedy club in California.

Leakes knows that rape is a serious issue in the country right now and if she is not careful in rehabilitating her image, the controversy could cause more damage to her career.

Someone from her inner circle has reached out to the media and shared: “Since being removed as host of the Xscape reunion tour, NeNe has taken full responsibility even though she has had a little bit of an emotional breakdown. Questions are swirling around her about her future on RHOA, and even she knows nothing is guaranteed. She is having the worst month ever, and if she loses one more job, she will be crushed.”

The problem for Leakes is that her co-stars from RHOA are not really in her corner and are looking for an excuse to push her through the door.

Leakes is a bright star, and she needs to be the center of attention. This is not something that is popular with the other ladies of the hit show.

The chatty source added: “She may be the most disliked character on the show right now, and NeNe is hoping that is enough to keep her on the show for drama. But she fears it may be the beginning of the end of her career on reality TV.”

At least, the controversial designer can still rely on the support of her family and loved ones.

The insider explained: “She is been leaning on her family to keep herself together. There is absolutely no ill-will towards Tiny, Kandi or any of the women on the reunion tour and NeNe is looking forward to getting back to filming Real Housewives of Atlanta. NeNe has spoken with Tiny and Kandi about her comedy rant, and she has apologized to them personally as well as their group Xscape as a whole.”

Some commenters argue that Leakes should take responsibility for her mistakes and lay low a little while and hope that the drama goes away.

8 Comments

Gloria Smith-Matthews
10/21/2017 at 5:08 pm
Reply

Nene is in a sad situation.


Rocky
10/21/2017 at 4:54 pm
Reply

I feel like Nene should donate some money and time to organizations that help victims of domestic violnce and rape. It would do alot to repair the damage she said in the heated exchange of words.


Jacqueline Johnston
10/21/2017 at 3:24 pm
Reply

Where do the cast get off judging NeNe they all have made big mistakes. What NeNe said was wrong and she does need to be a bit more humble none of these ladies have a right to judge anyone. The show has not been the same since she left. Now Kim her daughter should stay out of this taking pictures while visiting some one else home was not only wrong but disrespectful especially since this child does not have a clue on anything instead of her mother pointed out how wrong she is she encouraged it grow up ladies it’s not about always being right.


Cynthia Steele
10/21/2017 at 2:19 pm
Reply

Its a shame how they doing Nene.everybody make mistakes.just like they did phadrea now Nene.for one thing Kim’s daughter shouldn’t be filming anything in Nene the violation of privacy.Kim shouldn’t never when she and her daughter wasn’t invite by Nene.if they fire Nene then Kenya needs to go too


Tee tee
10/21/2017 at 10:53 am
Reply

Give NeNe a brake! Yes rape is not a laughing matter. In fact it’s a down right violation of a persons virtue. Im sure she regret saying what she said. Sure it was in poor taste and she has apologize. By no means what she said is justification for losing her jobs! It looks to me they(escape & fashion police) were looking for a reason to let her go. Maybe a suspension from work. Maybe sensitivity training? Something… The end does not justify the means. I feel sorry for nene. When michael richards insulted a heckler nothing i mean nothing happened to him. Oh i forgot! White priviledge!! If you can heckle someone on stage, be ready for their come back! Some comedians physically attack hecklers.. Dave Chappell!! This is extremely harsh punishment. Pull up! Give her a break.


Tj
10/21/2017 at 6:39 am
Reply

Lay low for what?? Okay….NeNe made a mistake…who hasn’t made mistake in their lifetime….no one is exempt….
Who was the heckler who told NeNe to “kill” herself….that was a mistake too
NeNe….when doors close another will or more will open😄☺😃


Shannastrickland
10/21/2017 at 3:31 am
Reply

Phaedra got fired for her comment on Kandi. So yes, I think they should let her go! That wasn’t stress that put her over the edge…she has a smart a** personality and very foul mouth anyway….Nene feels like she can say anything and get away with it because she (WAS) a rich beyotch!


Carly
10/21/2017 at 3:10 am
Reply

NeNe is not sorry for what she says she is only sorry because she lost some cash. This IS her personality and that’s why she is a so called star. What’s sad is she can’t get a grip from rising above everyone (so she thinks) and shut that mouth, but that is what made her famous her nasty, belligerent, not funny ways and guess what we keep watching her ugggggggh


