NeNe Leakes Feels Rape Joke Controversy Might Get Her Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

NeNe Leakes is not doing very well at the moment — the TV personality is worried that she might lose her lucrative deal on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta after the rape joke controversy.

The 49-year-old mother of two lost her gigs on Fashion Police and the Xscape tour after blasting a heckler at a comedy club in California.

Leakes knows that rape is a serious issue in the country right now and if she is not careful in rehabilitating her image, the controversy could cause more damage to her career.

Someone from her inner circle has reached out to the media and shared: “Since being removed as host of the Xscape reunion tour, NeNe has taken full responsibility even though she has had a little bit of an emotional breakdown. Questions are swirling around her about her future on RHOA, and even she knows nothing is guaranteed. She is having the worst month ever, and if she loses one more job, she will be crushed.”

The problem for Leakes is that her co-stars from RHOA are not really in her corner and are looking for an excuse to push her through the door.

Leakes is a bright star, and she needs to be the center of attention. This is not something that is popular with the other ladies of the hit show.

The chatty source added: “She may be the most disliked character on the show right now, and NeNe is hoping that is enough to keep her on the show for drama. But she fears it may be the beginning of the end of her career on reality TV.”

At least, the controversial designer can still rely on the support of her family and loved ones.

The insider explained: “She is been leaning on her family to keep herself together. There is absolutely no ill-will towards Tiny, Kandi or any of the women on the reunion tour and NeNe is looking forward to getting back to filming Real Housewives of Atlanta. NeNe has spoken with Tiny and Kandi about her comedy rant, and she has apologized to them personally as well as their group Xscape as a whole.”

Some commenters argue that Leakes should take responsibility for her mistakes and lay low a little while and hope that the drama goes away.