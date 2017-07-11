NeNe Leakes Denies RHOA Exit Rumors, Slams Speculations About Alleged Monster Fight!

The reality TV star just had to slam the ridiculous speculations about her alleged exit from Real Housewives of Atlanta. NeNe Leakes took to social media to deny the rumors, and she was absolutely savage!

As fans of the hit show may have realized already, Leakes is not feeling the love from certain scandal media outlets these days.

The paparazzi are always on her trail, trying to catch the star on the wrong foot.

Last week, it looks like a huge fight between NeNe and some of her co-stars took place, but according to Leakes, it was nothing big, and she is definitely not leaving the show as some publications reported.

The woman took to Instagram to write a lengthy message in which she slammed the rumors she was leaving the show after signing for season 10.

NeNe wondered where the claims are coming from and was shocked to read in the media that she and her co-stars fought so hard that they even threw glasses at each other.

In addition, she also added a PS that suggested she was aware one of her co-stars had something to do with the fake monster scandal, and it was just a cry for attention.

‘If ANYBODY dream of this sh*t, they are catching a f**king case. I will sleep on the courthouse steps to bring a b**ch to justice if they do not catch what is under the front seat of my car first #nothappening #stoplying #bitchgonebeinhandcuffs #idontgetdownlikethat #grownwomanshit PS: I am very clear about who the chemically imbalanced housewife is that’s looking for a moment, but they are not gonna get it.’

Who do you think NeNe is referring to? Do you really believe nothing scandalous happened on the set of RHOA last week?