Home » Entertainment

Nene Leakes Denies Husband Gregg Stroke Rumors – ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Hits ‘Lying A** People’

Mel Walker Posted On 08/07/2017
0
326 Views
0


NeNe Leakes Husband GreggAll Things Real Housewives

A fake story about NeNe Leakes has been debunked brutally.

Over the weekend, Leakes, an avid social media user, shared a lengthy post on Instagram where she said the story about her husband, Gregg, suffering a stroke is simply not true.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star said the wild speculation frightened their close family members and friends who rushed to call them to get an update on Gregg’s health.

She wrote: “We’ve gotten tons of text messages, calls and emails from concern family & friends because these lying ass people don’t take family in consideration when they Print bullshit! NO Gregg has NEVER suffered a Stroke before! YES Gregg did get sick during filming.”

Leakes went on to explain: “He drove his self to the ER. I wasn’t even with him! See this is when I need people to put their thinking caps on (1)Gregg suffers a stroke (2)His doctors put him on bed rest (3) yet he’s at a party on Saturday night let’s just keep Gregg’s health and mine too in prayer hunni. Lawd knows we need it PS: you can’t even get sick these days and go to the ER without folks saying your dead.”

On Friday, a report surfaced claiming that Gregg faced a serious medical emergency while taping an episode of the hit show.

A source spoke to Radar Online and revealed: “Gregg had what his doctors believe was a stroke. The “RHOA” cameras filmed the entire ordeal for the show — including his visit to the emergency room and the aftermath. Gregg’s health serves as a major storyline for Nene on season 10.”

After the reports had surfaced, Leakes released a clip where she mentioned her husband’s health issues without going into too many details.

The flamboyant mogul said: “We’re dealing with a little bit of a health issue right now, but prayers are going up and fingers are crossed that he is going to be just fine.”

The former “Glee” star also got into a heated exchange with a fan who insulted her looks.

In brief, Leakes said the foe should suck a d*ck.

