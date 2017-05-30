NeNe Leakes Debuts New Hairstyle During Photo Shoot As She Prepares For ‘RHOA’ Return

A dazzling NeNe Leakes has the Internet buzzing with a sizzling photo shoot and new hot hairstyle.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, whose real name is Linnethia Monique Leakes, is showing the world that at 50, you can be as fabulous and sexy as women half your age.

Over the weekend, the “Never Make The Same Mistake Twice” author took to Instagram where she shared several pictures of herself participating in a photo shoot.

She did not say if the photos will be used as a promo for one of her various project or in a fashion magazine.

Bri’Asia Bryant’s grandmother looked amazing in a washout jeans jacket which had the half top unbuttoned to reveal lots of skin.

The former “Glee” actress completed the look with a pair of black leggings, some killer shoes, and gorgeous necklace. The outspoken television personality also showed off her new hairdo.

Mrs. Leakes, who is famous for her short hair, is now sporting long straight blonde tresses and her fans love the new look on her.

People on social media were both impressed with Leakes’ style and flawless makeup – especially her bold yet classy pink lipstick.

The actress and presenter had some hilarious captions for the snapshots.

Underneath one photo, she wrote: “Hunni you think you know but you have noooo idea! EAT IT.”

She captioned another: “When glam says by any means necessary we gone get this hair right, chileeee I just listen.”

The fashion designer has signed a $2.5 million contract to return full-time to Season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

She is also set to have her own spinoff inspired by Kim Zolciak’s “Don’t Be Tardy” series.

Leakes recently shared her thoughts on the scandal-filled “RHOA” reunion where Phaedra Parks confessed to starting the gossip about Kandi Burruss trying to drug Porsha Williams.

She said: “Kandi and I are good now. Thank God she came from under Phaedra’s spell. The whole time I was watching the reunion, she kept saying to Porsha, ‘Girl, you speaking for her.’ I was saying to myself, ‘Kandi, child, you used to be the same way, honey. And I am so glad you came from under Phaedra’s spell.’ So Kandi and I are good. Hey, Kandi, call me girl.”

Leakes added: “I do not know. I just think that Phaedra is just a person — we have said it for so long — that has a way of wanting to be seen one way, but she does all these things behind the camera. She has always been that way. This is not anything new. It may be new to you guys, but for us that work with her, we have always known her to be that person.”

Do you love Leakes’ new look?