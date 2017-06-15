NeNe Leakes Confirms Return To ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta!’

One of the OG stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes is returning on the reality TV show in season 10! The exciting news has been announced by the star herself.

Leakes took to social media to share the announcement yesterday afternoon.

NeNe Leakes tweeted that ‘It has been a long process, but we have finally reached an agreement! All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback,’ making her followers very happy.

Along with the announcement, she also teased her return by posting a picture of her wearing a crown worthy of the ‘Queen’ she is and a revealing top.

She also toasted her big return with what seemed to be a Bellini and a peach.

However, it has been confirmed that NeNe will only be a part-time cast member as she has refused to full-time member offer.

As fans are certainly already aware, Leakes was one of the main housewives on the how for the first seven seasons and made a few appearances in season 8 as well.

But, in season 9 she did not appear on the Bravo show at all!

Although the rest of the cast for the upcoming season are yet to be officially confirmed, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield were all in the previous season.

Phaedra Parks, however, got fired following season 9’s reunion episode when she made false allegations that Burruss and her husband planned to drug Williams and take sexual advantage of her unconscious body.

On the other hand, Kim Zolciak is expected to return as well.

Are you excited NeNe is back on Real Housewives of Atlanta? Will you watch season 10?