Nene Leakes Claps Back At ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Fans Who Mentioned Porsha Williams And Kenya Moore

Drama alert! Nene Leakes found herself fighting with fans who claimed she was throwing shade at Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore.

Last week, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who is an avid user of social media, posted a photo where she is enjoying a lavish party thrown by her new BFF, Marlo Hampton.

In the picture, Cynthia Bailey is laughing while Leakes’ hands are on her head after hearing something surprising one of the ladies said.

The Glee star captioned the photo: “When @marlohampton invites you to her Hampton’s Tea Party, you betta know it’s gonna be fabulous! The tea was poured, the victim will always play the victim, will always be defensive and will NEVER take accountability #iwillremainsilent #thehamptonsinatlanta #girltime.”

The image went viral, and Leakes was flooded with comments from people who support Williams and Moore.

In the past weeks, Leakes had a back and forth with Williams.

Williams made it clear that she was not all that happy that Leakes was coming back to the hit show.

Leakes hit back with “she can eat my peach.”

According to Radar Online, Moore had a fight with Leakes who is determined to prove that her marriage to Marc Daly is a sham.

For those reasons, supporters think Leakes is going after her co-stars.

One said: “Wait! Are they talking about Porsha? I assumed it was Kenya. Guess I’m the ass. Glad it isn’t Kenya. Well, we don’t actually know.”

Another claimed: “Didn’t she have an issue with Kenya? I don’t think she’s scared of any of them. How do we know it is Porsha? Honest question. I feel lost.”

A third fan wanted to know if Bailey will follow the new leader of the series.

The person wrote: “What does Porsha have to do with any of this??? No one knows what these Women are talking about! Plz, consider the fact that they put this post up here as a PUBLICITY STUNT!! Nov. Is very close.My only concern is why in the HELL is Cynthia coming bk? To do what??Go along with everything NeNe say or do??? Cynthia annoying AF!! #Petersgone.”

A fourth individual defended Leakes by explaining: “Nene was just at the airport defending Kenya against Kim. Saying that Kim is always trying to make something out of nothing.”

Leakes was not having it and clapped back.

She wrote: “You have no idea what your talking abt. I’ve never used Porsha, and she has never helped me with anything. The questions is, has she used me and if I have helped her? Now crawl back into your corner.”

There will be a lot of shading in the new season.