Home » Entertainment

Nene Leakes Claps Back At Fan: “Did You Tell Porsha To Leave Kandi Alone Last Season With All The Lies?”

Ricki Mathers Posted On 07/28/2017
Nene LeakesSource: Centric

The new season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is currently filming and the ladies of the show are currently going on a girls trip. Before they even leave the city, things are already getting messy. Nene Leakes had a few things she wanted to get off her chest when a fan made a comment that mentioned her co-star Porsha Williams.

“Nene please leave Porsha alone,” the fan wrote. The “very rich” housewife took time before takeoff to write back “shut yo a** up! Did u tell porsha to leave Kandi alone last season wit all the lies? I don’t bother people fool.”

Y'all better leave #NeneLeakes alone 😩😂

The irony is that Nene has seemed to be pretty friendly with Porsha on social media lately. She’s liked most of her pictures and hasn’t snapped back at any other fan who has brought Porsha up.

This possibly set the mood for the trip now that it seems like Nene is on team Kandi.

Now that frick and frack (Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams) are no longer a team, Porsha has to fend for herself and answer to the ladies as to why she took the fall last season when she accused Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker of plotting to sexually assault her when she heard the rumor from Phaedra in the first place.

Meanwhile, Kim Zolciak and Sheree Whitfield are as close as ever and will most likely team up against the newly married Kenya Moore. Kenya may not be joining the ladies on this trip due to the loss of her grandmother.

Cynthia Bailey’s story line is unknown as of now but is speculated to be about adjusting to being divorced. It could mean that there’s a new love interest in the cards.

If this trip is anything like the one to Hawaii, we are in for a world of drama.

