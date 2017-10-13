FREE NEWSLETTER
NeNe Leakes Claims She Had A Breakdown During The Heckling Controversy

Todd Malm Posted On 10/13/2017
NeNe LeakesSource: CelebrityNetWorth.com

In discussion with her fans, NeNe Leakes opened up regarding the heckling controversy and her subsequent firing from “The Great Xscape Tour.” During one of her stand-up shows, NeNe told a heckler that she hoped the person was raped by an Uber driver on her ride home.

In a new Instagram video, Leakes revealed that she had a “breakdown.” She claimed a lot of people know her as the woman who’s always laughing and talking, but sometimes she is susceptible to criticism, like anyone else.

Despite that, NeNe wanted her fans to know that she’s doing great after being let go from the position on the tour. She added, “I’m in a great place today. I can’t say that I’ve been in a great place these days.” Leakes went on to take responsibility for the incident and apologize to her followers as well.

I am sorry

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

Leakes claimed that she never dreamed that a person would say “go kill yourself” to her while on stage. She added that it “literally took” her somewhere else.

NeNe went on to thank her friends and fans for their unwavering support during her hardships as of late. The reality star said, “thank you guys, thank you so much.”

After executives let her go from the Xscape tour, they released a statement saying that her jokes were responsible for her termination. They claimed, “as a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour.” What do our readers think of the controversy? Did she deserve to be let go from her job or no? What about the person who told her to “go kill herself?” Is that not insensitive to those who struggle with mental health?

1 Comment

Jf
10/13/2017 at 5:47 pm
Reply

Please she is a joke. She probably wasn’t funny and she got heckled. Alot of comics get it and they don’t react like she did. That excuse about her being abused doesn’t lessen her words. And doesnt excuse what she did. And all who get caught apologize not because they should but because people was disgusted by what was said.


