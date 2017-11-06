Nene Leakes Body-Shames ‘RHOA’ Co-Star Porsha Williams: “She’s Gained A Lot Of Weight!”

After an explosive premiere of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” on November 5, the shade has begun! Nene Leakes took a trip to “Watch What Happens Live” to chat with Andy Cohen and had clap backs to a few of her co-stars’ criticism.

If you were able to catch the premiere, you’d know that Nene and Sheree Whitfield caught up at Leakes’ boutique. When the Broadway star asked if Whitfield was in love, Shere was shown in the confessional stating that if she was in love — Nene wouldn’t even be the 115th person to know!

I’ll have what @NeneLeakes is drinking 😂 Don’t y’all love @shereewhitfield new looks tho?! 😘🍑 #RHOA #originals #neneleakes #wwhl A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@realhousewivesofatlanta) on Nov 6, 2017 at 12:06am PST

It seems that Nene took it personally. She told viewers on “WWHL” that Sheree may not let her know if she was in love but she will let Sheree know that “the wig is a no.”

She didn’t stop there. Porsha Williams made comments about Nene’s appearance during the premiere.

Nene hit back stating: “Porsha said that I look different. She looks different too. She’s gained a lot of weight!”

The “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” host must have caught wind of the comments because she posted a subtle, yet sassy, response to Instagram.

Porsha uploaded a picture of her sitting in a car with the caption: “High waist jeans & rolls … #MuffinTopGang #Thickums #LovingMe Morning loves have a wonderful day.”

High waist jeans & rolls 🍞… #MuffinTopGang #Thickums #LovingMe 😂🤦🏾‍♀️ Morning loves have a wonderful day 💋 A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:38am PST

This is only the beginning of a drama-filled season. Nene is in the middle of a feud with Kim Zolciak and still dealing with the backlash from her Uber “joke.”

Meanwhile, Sheree Whitfield is preparing for the big reveal of her prison bae, Tyrone Williams.

Porsha, on the other hand, doesn’t know who to trust after her fall out with Phaedra Parks who was notably missing from the show because she was let go.

Kenya Moore looks like she’s already having marital issues in the preview for the rest of the installment. Kandi Burruss’ entry storyline is dealing with the opening of her restaurant “Old Lady Gang.”

By now you probably know that “America’s Next Top Model Alum” Eva Marcille has joined the cast and Kim Zolciak is expected to make her back to the ladies, but we’ll see them later on in the season.

Advertisement

Do you think Nene Leakes was wrong for body-shaming Porsha?