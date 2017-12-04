Nene Leakes Blames Porsha Williams For Getting Phaedra Parks Fired From ‘RHOA’!

The latest episode of “Real House Housewives of Atlanta” was the most explosive one yet! Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams came face-to-face for showdown number two and it left viewers with an exciting cliffhanger. What we do know now from that confrontation is that Leakes blames Williams for getting her former BFF fired from the show!

Who could forget about the epic four-part “RHOA” reunion where Porsha revealed that it was none other than the ‘frick’ to her ‘frack’ that facilitated the nasty rumor that her co-star, Kandi Burruss, was plotting to drug and rape her.

When the revelation was made, Phaedra switched gears by stating that it was something that she was told by someone else — leaving Porsha to look like she was believing hearsay instead of words that were told directly to Phaedra.

Williams has said that she felt like she was a pawn in Phaedra’s revenge plot against Kandi and has since apologized. Burruss claims that she accepts Porsha’s “I’m sorry” but will keep her at a distance because it was her who chose to believe as outrageous as a rumor as that.

Leakes is clearly on Kandi’s side because it was Porsha who repeated that serious accusation and put Kandi’s brand and reputation at stake. She also feels that Porsha is behind the reason Phaedra was given the boot.

In the heated argument that aired on October 3, Porsha argues to Nene that she tried to get her fired after she said that the show should let go “Freak and Fraud.”

Leakes then made the mentioned accusation which Porsha denied.

The program ended with the two frenemies yelling obscenities at each other and will continue next week.

Nene most likely said that Porsha was behind the job-loss after she seemingly refused to accept any of the blame for what happened. Many fans think that Porsha victimized herself in the situation.

Do you think Porsha is the one who got Phaedra fired? Or did the network make the decision on their own?