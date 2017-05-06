FREE NEWSLETTER
Nene Leakes Blames Phaedra Parks For Ruining Kandi Burruss Friendship As Big Paycheck Brings Her Back To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/06/2017
Nene Leakes Kandi BurrussCredit: RHOAtea

Nene Leakes blames Phaedra Parks for ruining her relationship with Kandi Burruss as she plots her big return to “Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10” after being offered a huge paycheck.

Last week, the fashionista known as Nene Leakes was in the “Clubhouse with Andy Cohen” where she was asked to give an update on her friendship with Xscape diva Kandi Burruss.

The former “Celebrity Apprentice” and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant told the TV host that “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Church Lady, also known as Phaedra Parks, was the one who caused her and Burruss to drift apart thanks to her rumors and lies.

The “Fighting Temptations” actress said she appreciates the singer and songwriter and therefore found a way to work things out. She also took a shot at the attorney for being a snake and liar who takes pleasure in causing chaos.

The co-host of “Fashion Police” said: “Kandi and I are good now. Thank God she came from under Phaedra’s spell.”

She went on to share: “The whole time I was watching the reunion, she kept saying to Porsha, ‘Girl, you speaking for her.’ I was saying to myself, ‘Kandi, child, you used to be the same way, honey. And I’m so glad you came from under Phaedra’s spell.’”

Leakes also added: “So Kandi and I are good. Hey, Kandi, call me girl.”

She went on to bash Parks by stating: “Phaedra been doing this bullsh** for a very long time. Phaedra did this exact same thing to me, as we’ve already discussed before. Years ago, on the show when she first came on, she brought on my half-biological sister on the show and filmed with her the same way she did with Kandi when she brought that Johnnie [Winston] guy on. So Phaedra’s been doing stuff like this. She just got caught with these girls.”

According to The Inquisitr, Bravo offered Leakes $2.5 million for her return to the hit series and rumors are swirling around that Parks has been fired for starting the fake story that Burruss wanted to rape Porsha Williams.

15 Comments

Sheila
05/07/2017 at 11:00 am
Reply

BRAVO has turned these beautiful successful women into a money pit of shamefully rude, reality mess. I had watched this show from the early start but tuned out after Kandi wanted to drag Porsha. I hope your children are watching! They will live and mimic this mess. Embarrassing !


Simpsonlc
05/07/2017 at 10:04 am
Reply

Ok I have always been Team Phaedra and refuse to watch RHOA every again. Everyone on that show are dirty, shady and lowdown in their own way. Phaedra was out of line if she put those rumors out but those who always run back and tell shouldn’t throw stones. Nene is thirsty because if she was above their drama then she should shut up and stop commenting.


Ivory
05/07/2017 at 9:18 am
Reply

Phaedra is faker than Porsche’s boobs. She tries too hard she’s been trying too hard ever since she started on this show..She never was a good fit for this show. Who the hell doesn’t know how far along they are in their pregnancy? And how in the hell do you not know your punk a** isn’t divorced yet and your an ATTORNEY!!!! Andy needs to get rid of Porche also. That girl is dumb as rocks…Another one that tries too hard… I’m glad to see Nene coming back I could do without Kim. I can’t wait to see tonight’s episode of the reunion….





