Nene Leakes Blames Phaedra Parks For Ruining Kandi Burruss Friendship As Big Paycheck Brings Her Back To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Nene Leakes blames Phaedra Parks for ruining her relationship with Kandi Burruss as she plots her big return to “Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10” after being offered a huge paycheck.
Last week, the fashionista known as Nene Leakes was in the “Clubhouse with Andy Cohen” where she was asked to give an update on her friendship with Xscape diva Kandi Burruss.
The former “Celebrity Apprentice” and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant told the TV host that “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Church Lady, also known as Phaedra Parks, was the one who caused her and Burruss to drift apart thanks to her rumors and lies.
The “Fighting Temptations” actress said she appreciates the singer and songwriter and therefore found a way to work things out. She also took a shot at the attorney for being a snake and liar who takes pleasure in causing chaos.
The co-host of “Fashion Police” said: “Kandi and I are good now. Thank God she came from under Phaedra’s spell.”
She went on to share: “The whole time I was watching the reunion, she kept saying to Porsha, ‘Girl, you speaking for her.’ I was saying to myself, ‘Kandi, child, you used to be the same way, honey. And I’m so glad you came from under Phaedra’s spell.’”
Leakes also added: “So Kandi and I are good. Hey, Kandi, call me girl.”
She went on to bash Parks by stating: “Phaedra been doing this bullsh** for a very long time. Phaedra did this exact same thing to me, as we’ve already discussed before. Years ago, on the show when she first came on, she brought on my half-biological sister on the show and filmed with her the same way she did with Kandi when she brought that Johnnie [Winston] guy on. So Phaedra’s been doing stuff like this. She just got caught with these girls.”
According to The Inquisitr, Bravo offered Leakes $2.5 million for her return to the hit series and rumors are swirling around that Parks has been fired for starting the fake story that Burruss wanted to rape Porsha Williams.
I don’t know why they are hating on Phaedra when they are all for the most part guilty of doing something like what they are accusing her of. They all thought that the were going to have to act even more foolish to stay relevant after nene left and it backfired on all of them for the most part. Kandi’s whole family and staff have gone after Phaedra and Porsha especially Phaedra and nobody said a word. Kim alledgedly stole from Kandi talked about her home and she forgave her I wonder why. I hope they keep Phaedra on the show so she can go over to Kandis note I said Kandis and get the property that they are keeping from Phaedras kids. You never know whsts going to happen because the witches are circleling {Todd Kandi mama joyce Apollo from prison, Kandis slaves staff dramatic petericia peter and pitiful Kenya. LORD help us please KEEP PHAEDRA , CYNTHIA , AND PORSHA MAYBE EVEN MESSY SHEREE ON A LIMITED BASIS