Nene Leakes Blames Phaedra Parks For Ruining Kandi Burruss Friendship As Big Paycheck Brings Her Back To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Nene Leakes blames Phaedra Parks for ruining her relationship with Kandi Burruss as she plots her big return to “Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10” after being offered a huge paycheck.

Advertisement

Last week, the fashionista known as Nene Leakes was in the “Clubhouse with Andy Cohen” where she was asked to give an update on her friendship with Xscape diva Kandi Burruss.

The former “Celebrity Apprentice” and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant told the TV host that “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Church Lady, also known as Phaedra Parks, was the one who caused her and Burruss to drift apart thanks to her rumors and lies.

The “Fighting Temptations” actress said she appreciates the singer and songwriter and therefore found a way to work things out. She also took a shot at the attorney for being a snake and liar who takes pleasure in causing chaos.

Huntee Huntee running around out here in these LA streetz and bumped into Mrs @kandi during the Clive Davis Grammy's event #jesusfixedit #bravosisters #wecute #swagg A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:09am PST

The co-host of “Fashion Police” said: “Kandi and I are good now. Thank God she came from under Phaedra’s spell.”

💋😝#lifeofnene A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on May 1, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

She went on to share: “The whole time I was watching the reunion, she kept saying to Porsha, ‘Girl, you speaking for her.’ I was saying to myself, ‘Kandi, child, you used to be the same way, honey. And I’m so glad you came from under Phaedra’s spell.’”

Leakes also added: “So Kandi and I are good. Hey, Kandi, call me girl.”

Let SWAGG BOUTIQUE, SWAGGBOUTIQUEONLINE.COM make you feel like the prettiest girl in the world Tuesday thru Saturday from 11am to 6pm (full video on Facebook😂) um thanks Gregg😜 A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Apr 10, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

She went on to bash Parks by stating: “Phaedra been doing this bullsh** for a very long time. Phaedra did this exact same thing to me, as we’ve already discussed before. Years ago, on the show when she first came on, she brought on my half-biological sister on the show and filmed with her the same way she did with Kandi when she brought that Johnnie [Winston] guy on. So Phaedra’s been doing stuff like this. She just got caught with these girls.”

Advertisement

According to The Inquisitr, Bravo was offered Leakes $2.5 million for her return to the hit series and rumors are swirling around that Parks has been fired for starting the fake story that Burruss wanted to rape Porsha Williams.