Nene Leakes Bares Cleavage In Pink Babydoll – Commenter Brings Kim Zolciak To The Picture

Hello, beautiful! Nene Leakes is killing it in a bright pink babydoll that has many applauding her stunning figure.

This week, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star made her two million Instagram followers extremely happy with a handful of pictures.

In the photos, Leakes looks like she was about to make her loving husband and best friend, Gregg Leakes, very happy.

The former “Glee” actress dazzled in a loose-fitting nightgown that featured a bra-like top which revealed a lot of cleavage.

The business mogul had her long honey gold hair in a simple yet chic ponytail.

Leakes had on perfect makeup and completed the look with a pair of backless high heels.

The television host used her captions to say there is something special on the way.

She said: #lifeoftheleakes #nitesattheleakes #somethingspeacialisontheway.”

The fashion designer added: “It’s getting late #nitesattheleakes #somethingspecialiscoming.”

The photos received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from her supporters.

A few of them wanted to know if the nightwear was part of her fashion line and many others complimented her physique.

One said: “I Like that Outfit. Is that your Line.Come on beautiful push through!! Love it!”

Another wrote: “Damn Nene!! you looking real slim with a side of thick in all the right places @neneleakes Anyone hating on you can catch these hands sus!!”

One commenter shared that her husband is a lucky man and added: “Hey beautiful, you all ways look absolutely fabulous – “Giving him something he can feel!”

A third person might have made Leakes’ head spin by comparing her to Kim Zolciak.

The brave individual stated: “She looks like Kim from Season 1. Who knew Nene was envious of Kim so much that she transformed herself to her twin.”

The two ladies signed lucrative deals to return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for Season 10.

It was claimed that Zolciak was getting more money than Leakes.

Leakes spoke to TMZ and said: “Not possible.”

A source claimed Leakes is the best-paid housewife in history and added: “The network gave her the most lucrative deal in network history.”

The tipster shared: “Along with a lucrative seven-figure salary, Nene has a most favored nations clause which allows her to have preferential treatment when it comes to scheduling filming events around her personal and business schedule. She also is able to keep her side gigs like hosting Fashion Police on E! and include her HSN Clothing Line and her SWAGG Boutique on the show as promotion.”

What are your thoughts on Leakes’ sexy babydoll?