Nene Leakes Backs Phaedra Parks As She Clashes With Fans Who Say She Is Broke

Phaedra Parks, who was recently fired from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is embroiled in a bizarre social media war with fans over one of her mansions.

Saturday, news broke via a well-respected website that Parks may have hit some terrible financial time and has decided to lease her stunning estate located in Buckhead, Georgia.

The activist purchased the home for $1.91 million last October and is attempting to rent it because “her six figures annually, appears to be gone now that she is reportedly no longer on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

For the hefty sum of $10,556 a month, almost anyone can enjoy the estate that boasts of six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, modern kitchen, pool, and more.

Sometimes the ocean breeze is all you need! Thanks @dreamshock for helping me find my @fentyxpuma best vacay shoe ever! 💕 #vacation #summer #marthasvineyard #relaxing A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

A few hours after the story was published on the Atlanta Journal Constitution website, the attorney took to Twitter to blast the reporter and the fans who were mocking her about being broke.

The mother of two tweeted: “Rumors my house is for lease is a lie. You’re so trifling & need a place to stay I may consider letting u use my guest house. Going bk to my vacay. #MarthasVineyard #unbothered.”

The lawyer went on to say: “While you are away trifling people always try to play. I’m in #MarthasVineyard–Bih you can’t…”

Many were shocked that Nene Leakes and Nicki Minaj decided to back Parks in her war of words.

Looks like #PhaedraParks is not here for the rumors that she listed her Buckhead home up for lease after leaving #RHOA…👀 (Swipe) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 29, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

She also took to Instagram where she posted some stunning pictures from her girl trip at Martha’s Vineyard, a Massachusetts island.

Both foes and friends are posting headline making comments.

One person laughed at Parks by saying: “Is that your unbothered pose? Isn’t she a lawyer? She should be earning more than enough to maintain her home.”

Another shared a few words of encouragement: “Don’t let these haters bother you! Still your biggest fan. Wish you and your family all the happiness in the world.”

Just beaching #summer #girlstrip #fun #marthasvineyard #inkwell 🌊 A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

A few were puzzled to see Leakes showing support for Parks.

A person said: “She still a liar though…never forgets lol. Nene fake asf she know damn well she hates Fakedra.”

A second individual added: “Obviously, you are bothered if you felt the need to even respond to the so called rumor.”

Another one wrote: “Umm @neneleakes ??? Weren’t u just saying when someone asked about phae u said ask Porsha? K”

