NeNe Leakes Asks Joseline Hernandez To Stay Calm In Feud Against Mona Scott-Young And ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’

Nene Leakes is keeping it real with Joseline Hernandez and offering her some fascinating advice.

Fans of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” are aware that there is a bitter feud between Hernandez and executive producer, Mona Scott-Young.

For the second time in the past two months, the self-appointed “Puerto Rican Princess” has appeared in viral videos where she slammed Scott-Young for apparently stealing her money, credits, and exploiting black people.

The latest Instagram Live rant took place over the weekend.

In the clip, Bonnie Bella’s mother alleges Scott-Young owes her $150,000 and claims she is done with VH1.

She says: “So y’all made me [look] like I am just this crazy person, and everything that went on in the show was not [because] of Mona Scott-Young. Mona, let’s just keep it real. I quit the show, so now y’all wanna run back these [videos] that I did three years ago… You mad because you owe me money, and you on some bullsh*t.”

Stevie’s J baby mama adds: “Stop trying to showcase me as this crazy person.You are upset because I am no longer your monkey. We are gonna go to court behind this. Judge Mathis, holla at me.”

Reality show veteran Leakes did an interview where she more or less told Hernandez to stop talking and focus on her coins.

Leakes, who knows a thing or two about building an empire after appearing on a reality series, has a few tips for the mother of one and goes on to share: “No shade to anybody, this is just NeNe Leakes’ opinion. You need a good team around you and good friends around you. They need to be talking to you, and you do not need to air your dirty laundry out on social media. You can not fight these networks. They are way bigger than you. You need to fight it behind close doors, and privately.”

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star also explains: “These networks can do a lot of things. They can really hurt your future career. So my advice would be to never do that.”

It is worth noting that Leakes’ return to the Bravo network comes with a $2 million price tag and the title the highest-paid “housewife” in history.

Fans seem to agree with Leakes, Hernandez is a mother now, and she should think long term on how to expand her brand and keep the checks coming instead of constantly going on rants on social media.

Do you think Hernandez will listen to Leakes and stop trying to outdo Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna on social media?