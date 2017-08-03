NeNe Leakes Announces Big Drama In ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 10 After Shading Porsha Williams

NeNe Leakes admitted there will be tons of drama on the new season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in a new video released on Bravo.

For the fans of the reality series who were wondering what will season 10 look like, wonder no more.

The host of “Fashion Police” has decided to spill some beans.

Leakes released a one-minute clip where she gave a few clues of the madness that is to come.

Sitting comfortably on a bed in her Atlanta, Georgia mansion, a gorgeous-looking Leakes said a lot is going on between her co-stars which include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield, and Porsha Williams.

Not forgetting Kim Zolciak who has become an outcast since her fight with Moore.

In the brief clip, the former star of “The New Normal” said many friendships will be ruined on the show, and there will be a lot of crying.

The former “Celebrity Apprentice” and “Dancing with the Stars” contestant said: “The will have a lot of drama coming right for your ass, and tears, and relationship makeup and breakup — honey.”

Not that long ago, Leakes was on social media slamming rumors that the ladies were fighting.

She wrote in part: “Where does all this stuff keep coming from? Fights, glasses were thrown! If ANYBODY dreams of this sh*t, they are catching a f**king case! I will sleep on the court house steps to bring a b*tch to justice if they don’t catch what’s under the front seat of my car first #nothappening #stoplying #bitchgonebeinhandcuffs #idontgetdownlikethat #grownwomansh*t.”

Along with teasing fans about the future scandals, in the quick clip, she spoke about her husband, Gregg Leakes, who has some health issues.

#GirlsTrip 🔥 #Swipe #Rhoa A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

The longtime “RHOA” star confessed: “Gregg and I are dealing with a little bit of a health issue right now… I am confident that he’s gonna be just fine.”

The television personality did not disclose what kind of problem her spouse is dealing with.

Many believe that Mr. Leakes might have a minor role in season 10 to keep the matter private.

What will not be private are Leakes and Williams’ issues with each other.

Leakes more or less called Williams dumb for swallowing the wild accusations that Phaedra Parks was feeding her on Burruss.

And last week, Williams tweeted “Just Pray, ” and Leakes replied with a comment that read: “I’m praying you don’t come back next season.”

Indeed, the new season will be crazier and juicier than all the others before it.