NeNe Leakes And Porsha Williams Start Feuding Ahead Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 10

A friendless NeNe Leakes will reign as queen supreme on season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” because Porsha Williams has thrown some major shade her way.

Since Leakes announced her triumphant return to the Bravo reality series, shots have been fired. On social media, she called Kenya Moore a whore on a mock track list for a fake CD.

The outspoken television personality also mocked Kim Zolciak who is set to return on “RHOA” next season.

In an interview, Leakes said Phaedra Parks was a snake and a liar – fans of the show support her on that one.

The shading did not stop with Parks; she also threw Williams under the bus. The fashion designer said Williams was as guilty as Parks in the bizarre Kandi Burruss rape lie.

During that same interview, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant revealed to the world that she was no longer friends with Williams.

Leakes stated: “I thought Phaedra and I were cool, but once again she is just a fraud, who knows. I do not know what happened. All I know is that I showed up in Jamaica and Phaedra was no longer talking to me, and Porsha was no longer talking to me. I guess Phaedra has a way of twisting people’s mind.”

Williams recently appeared on an episode of “Dish Nation,” where she was asked about Leakes’ big comeback.

She used humor to mock her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star by saying: “She has been waiting. I am glad she got her job back.”

Williams more or less claimed the presenter and author went overboard with her Instagram photo shoot to announce she had signed with Bravo again.

The reality star explained: “Yeah, you gotta be pretty excited to go do a full photoshoot…all this, that. I am glad. I am happy for you. I am glad you are happy.”

Another reason Williams might be bitter is the news that Leakes will earn $2 million for the gig – which is unprecedented.

A spy shared: “Filming started this week, and Nene is expected to be a center storyline. The theme for this season is ‘back to basics, ’ and the focus is representing real women with real relationships and friendships. The network reiterated to Nene that the viewers are vested in her personal life and career and that her participation would mutually increase viewership and serve as a platform for her expanding brand.”

It will be fascinating to watch Leakes and her long list of enemies on “RHOA” next season, are you ready for the drama?