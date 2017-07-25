Nene Leakes And Marlo Hampton Made Peace At The Party Where Kenya Moore And Kim Zolciak Went At It

NeNe Leakes had an all-white event over the weekend called Gurls & Gays where everyone dazzled.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared numerous pictures on social media that showed an extensive list of well-known faces were present.

Some of the familiar figures included Kenya Moore, Kim Zolciak, Lisa Wu Hartwell, Cynthia Bailey, and Marlo Hampton.

The “Glee” actress looked sensational in black and white leggings and matching coat.

Moore opted for a cut-out white dress that showed off her amazing figure while Bailey wore a sheer number that featured gold details around the neckline.

Several sources claimed that Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, was present in a pair of shorts and T-shirt.

One thing you will know is that I have a heart and that is why I am QUEEN 👑 #RHOA #iwearthecrown #respect #lifeofnene A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

It is claimed Moore said something nasty about Biermann which led to the fight on social media.

Leakes captioned one of the pictures: “Gurls & Gays at the Leakes homes! #thetallsareback #RHOA @cynthiabailey10 @marlohampton.”

She captioned another: “One thing you will know is that I have a heart and that is why I am QUEEN 👑 #RHOA #iwearthecrown #respect #lifeofnene.”

Fans of “RHOA,” who loved the looks, had some kind words to share.

One person said: “Lol y’all want Nene to not like Kenya so bad, give it up.”

Another wrote: “I love your outfit. This picture screams #EBONY.”

A third commenter added: “Nene please tell me where you got you’re outfit from… I love it. your outfit is on point.”

All white evening Gurls & Gays at the Leakes homes! #thetallsareback #RHOA @cynthiabailey10 @marlohampton A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Others wanted to know why did she fail to invite Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks to the soirée.

One person called out Leakes for deleting the pictures of Zolciak.

The individual said: “Am I the only one who has noticed she deleted the pictures she put up of her and Kim??”

When brown girls rock #RHOA #neneneverforget #allwhiteaffair #gurlsandgays #casaleakes A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

However, social media is buzzing for another reason – the fact that Leakes and Hampton seemed to have made peace.

Earlier this year, while talking to Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” Leakes threw some shade at Hampton by saying: “I can’t believe we talking about Marlo. When all y’all gonna give her a peach? If you were gonna give her one, I know you would’ve given her one a long time ago, so it look like you ain’t gon’ get one now.”

Beautiful Casa Leakes pool area! Smile & Wave moment 👋🏾🙃wearing: Camilla A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

She also added: “When you are a good friend to these folks, you want to help them out. But they are also very thirsty. I mean, it shows.”

Advertisement

Are you eager to watch “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Season 10?