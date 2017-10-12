NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak’s Legal Battle Could Spell The End For ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Bravo producers are reportedly racing to end some legal trouble brewing on the set of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and network execs are worried that Kim Zolciak’s threat to sue NeNe Leakes could end the franchise for good. Will Leakes and Zolciak’s legal battle spell the end for RHOA?
Cast members are hesitant to say or do anything because they fear they might be the next one to get sued. The legal worries are putting a damper on the drama, which is the main reason viewers tune in every week. If execs can’t end the legal troubles then the entire franchise could implode.
Zolciak just hired attorney Marty Singer to head up her case against Leakes, who went on an epic rant against Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, on social media.
After Brielle shared a photo of a cockroach inside Leakes’ new house, the RHOA star slammed Brielle and Zolciak for being jealous of her new home and even called her racist.
A source revealed that Zolciak hired a lawyer because of the awful things Leakes said about her daughter online. Singer is advising the reality star on what she can legally do about the rant moving forward.
Zolciak confirmed she hired Singer and admitted that things have reached the point where she needs legal counsel.
Shortly after Leakes’ nasty rant, which also slammed Brielle for having “fake lips, fake t**ties and fake a**,” Zolciak responded with a note on Instagram.
The RHOA star shut down the claim that she is racist and claims that Leakes always falls back on racist remarks when she is upset. She closed by saying people should stop tearing each other down on social media and vowed to stand up against such defamatory comments.
Leakes’ racist rant comes on the heels of her apology for making a scandalous comment at a recent comedy show. The reality star told woman in her audience that she hopes she gets raped by an Uber driver after the show.
NeNe Leakes apologized for the remarks on social media and said that she regrets her choice of words. She has not commented on her legal battle with Kim Zolciak.
I agree she needs to be held accountable! She is totally beside herself since she started making money, and getting plastic surgery. She is ignorant, and RHOA, and all that reality TV shit needs to go! There is nothing positive, ñor any type of morals or leadership here. Is this what we want for our children and grandchildren? Society is fighting bullying, violence, and bs drama, but yet its allowed to be aired season after season like its a positive thing!