NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak’s Legal Battle Could Spell The End For ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Bravo producers are reportedly racing to end some legal trouble brewing on the set of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and network execs are worried that Kim Zolciak’s threat to sue NeNe Leakes could end the franchise for good. Will Leakes and Zolciak’s legal battle spell the end for RHOA?

Cast members are hesitant to say or do anything because they fear they might be the next one to get sued. The legal worries are putting a damper on the drama, which is the main reason viewers tune in every week. If execs can’t end the legal troubles then the entire franchise could implode.

Zolciak just hired attorney Marty Singer to head up her case against Leakes, who went on an epic rant against Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, on social media.

After Brielle shared a photo of a cockroach inside Leakes’ new house, the RHOA star slammed Brielle and Zolciak for being jealous of her new home and even called her racist.

A dream of mine always! 😍To be interviewed by Larry King! He is so much fun, so direct and genuinely interested in learning about people! Great energy! One more off the bucket list 🙌🏼 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

A source revealed that Zolciak hired a lawyer because of the awful things Leakes said about her daughter online. Singer is advising the reality star on what she can legally do about the rant moving forward.

Zolciak confirmed she hired Singer and admitted that things have reached the point where she needs legal counsel.

Shortly after Leakes’ nasty rant, which also slammed Brielle for having “fake lips, fake t**ties and fake a**,” Zolciak responded with a note on Instagram.

The RHOA star shut down the claim that she is racist and claims that Leakes always falls back on racist remarks when she is upset. She closed by saying people should stop tearing each other down on social media and vowed to stand up against such defamatory comments.

Peachy🍑 A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Sep 26, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Leakes’ racist rant comes on the heels of her apology for making a scandalous comment at a recent comedy show. The reality star told woman in her audience that she hopes she gets raped by an Uber driver after the show.

Advertisement

NeNe Leakes apologized for the remarks on social media and said that she regrets her choice of words. She has not commented on her legal battle with Kim Zolciak.