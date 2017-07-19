NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak Could Remove Some Heat Off Kandi Burruss On ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 10, She Hopes

Kandi Burruss is thrilled that NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak are back on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” but not for the reasons you think.

Burruss, her husband, Todd Tucker, and baby Ace attended the Babypalooza at Blogger Bash in New York City over the weekend.

The reality star, who is a smart businesswoman, is about to launch a series of products geared towards children.

At the event, she spoke to the media about a variety of topics including Xscape’s big comeback, Phaedra Parks’ horrible rape lies, and her friendship with Leakes.

Burruss said she is excited that Leakes is on the show to remove some of the heat off her.

Indeed, the songwriter had a rough season on “RHOA” with Parks claiming she had plans to kidnap and rape Porsha Williams.

The mother of two said she no longer wants to be the center of attention like last season and is hoping that Leakes and Zolciak are willing to share “some of the drama.”

Burruss confessed: “Bringing the blasts from the past back into the future, it is going to be crazy, I am sure. I am just hoping that the craziness is not on me. C’mon now, give me a break this year. Hopefully, it will not be so over the top dealing with me.”

She added: “Since NeNe has been gone, I was the one that took a lot of the heat, different drama, you know, and I can not wait for her to help relieve some of this. Relieve the pressure.”

The music star also revealed that she recently filmed with the “Glee” actress and all is well between them – for now.

It has been reported that Leakes decided to return to the series after brilliantly negotiating the biggest paycheck in Bravo’s history — $2.5 million.

A source close to the network shared with Radar: “The suits at Bravo are willing to pay big money to get the best cast. NeNe has already declared that she expects to be making more money than Kim and would not come back otherwise. The network gave her the most lucrative deal in network history.”

The person added: “Along with a lucrative seven-figure salary, Nene has a most favored nations clause which allows her to have preferential treatment when it comes to scheduling filming events around her personal and business scheduled.”

Kenya Moore has a surprise, her new husband; Leakes will bring the drama, Zolciak will be shading – yes, Season 10 is going to be fascinating.