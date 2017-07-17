Nene Leakes And Kenya Moore Take On The 1970s At Shereé Whitfield’s Groovy Party – Photos Go Viral

Kenya Moore and Nene Leakes reunited for a 1970s party and looked groovy while at it.

Over the weekend, many of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars including Leakes, Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Kandi Burruss took part in a lavish event thrown by Shereé Whitfield.

The 70s themed soireé took place at the fancy Chateau Shereé – which is one of Whitfield’s favorite topic of conversation on the series.

Many of the commenters agreed that the ladies looked like beautiful Barbie dolls in the photos.

Whitfield opted for a shimmering top and black leather pants. Keeping true to the theme, she wore her hair in big curls.

Leakes looked like a glamorous hippie in a colorful dress, matching headpiece, and gold boots.

Her pigtails were ideal for the sassy outfit. Bailey looked like she just walked off the runway in a gold dress and ostrich feather boa.

However, hands down, Moore won the night with her bright outfit. The new bride wore purple wide leg pants and yellow shirt.

Moore’s yellow boots and cute hairdo stole the spotlight. Leakes captioned the photo: “70’s Party was sho nuff groovy!”

Moore said: “Come on 70s! Had a groovy time celebrating at Chateau Sheree with these smoking hot sistas @neneleakes @cynthiabailey10 thank you @shereewhitfield for an amazing time! #rhoa #kenyamoore #neneleakes #cynthiabailey #shereewhitfield.”

Fans loved the looks and the fact that the ladies are partying instead of fighting with each other.

One said: “Your afro puffs are everything!You look so youthful.OMG I thought you guys were a new set of Barbie’s at first glance…you ladies look so freaking amazing.”

@shereewhitfield 70's Party was sho nuff groovy! @cynthiabailey10 @thekenyamoore ✌🏾#RHOA A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

Another stated: “Hellooo Mrs. Leakes Looking Foxy as always, especially in your 70s Style. I’m so happy that you’re back. I need to laugh again.”

🕺🏽 70s party with these jive turkeys😂 @thekenyamoore @shereewhitfield @neneleakes A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Jul 16, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

A die-hard fan of Leakes wrote on social media: “Beautiful ladies and I love me a good 70’s party you can go wrong when you listening to some real music that make you want groove instead of fight glad your back, but the picture would be great if the mean as* Kenya wasn’t in it.”

70's Vibes✌🏽 #50cynt #mooremanor A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey10) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Burruss recently sat down on “TODAY” and spilled the beans on why there is so much drama that takes place on the Bravo show.

She revealed: “When it comes to OUR show, it is not manufactured. The thing is, they put you in positions where in regular life you may have let things slide… but you are forced to deal with it when you have to be around this person over and over again.”

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on the looks?