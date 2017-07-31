FREE NEWSLETTER
NeNe Leakes And Cynthia Bailey Share The ‘Truth’ About Kim Zolciak And Kenya Moore Fight

Dylan Fisher Posted On 07/31/2017
NeNe Leakes Cynthia BaileyCredit: Instagram

Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes are calling BS on the claims made by Kim Zolciak about their co-star, Kenya Moore.

Photographers caught up with the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” ladies as they were arriving at LAX in California.

It is believed that Leakes and Bailey were returning from an all-girl trip on the East Coast.

The reality stars were quizzed by a TMZ staffer on whether or not Moore went too far by talking about Zolciak’s injured son as they were throwing insults at each other.

Bailey said no such thing happened and added that she is on team truth.

Leakes was reluctant to answer, but the paparazzo insisted, and she eventually caved in and spilled the tea.

The “Glee” actress, who hosted the all-white party where the fight took place, revealed she never heard Moore say anything about Zolciak’s children.

Leakes’ fancy soirée will be featured on an upcoming episode of “RHOA” season 10.

Earlier reports claimed that Zolciak and Moore went at it because of Brielle Biermann, the daughter of the controversial blonde.

According to a person, who attended the event, Moore was trash-talking Zolciak’s child, prompting her to get in the nasty exchange.

The source told E! News: “Kenya, Kim, and Brielle were all present for NeNe’s annual white party when a massive fight broke out between the three of them. Kim and Kenya were already not getting along—they do not like each other.”

The pro-Zolciak person went to tell the publication: “Kenya started trash-talking Brielle, which set Kim off. You do not talk about her children. She is a very protective mama bear. There is no love lost between Kim and Kenya.”

As Zolciak and Moore clashed over a long list of things, the 20-year-old jumped in to defend herself and her mama bear.

The party-goer further shared: “She said something to Kenya along the lines of, ‘Don’t talk to my mom, talk to me.'”

It is not known how the verbal altercation ended.

After the fight, Biermann took to Twitter and called Moore a “dumb ugly evil b%tch” and added she was a stalker who will never “shine.”

Moore took the high road on Instagram where she shared a post that read: “#aboutlastnight. Everywhere you look there are haters… don’t let them dull your shine or steal your joy. #shine #happy #thatsMrsDalyToYou #whytheystaymad #obsessed #kenyamoore #rhoa.”

Zolciak will respond with a new rant very soon.

