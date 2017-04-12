Nelly Furtado Split From Husband Demacio Castellon

Nelly Furtado and her husband Demacio Castellon have officially split!

Nelly, 38-years-old, revealed in a new interview with England’s Loose Women, “someone here needs to update my Wikipedia – it’s not helping my dating life! I am single now.”

The singer didn’t offer much detail on the finished romance but did confirm the couple divorced during the summertime of 2016.

“I went through an emotionally difficult time last summer and I actually wrote and sung myself songs to get through it,” the Grammy award winner said.

The “Promiscuous Girl” singer said writing and singing songs acted as her therapy; helping her get through the difficult split. Long drives and singing helped the famous singer clear her head during rough times; one of the reasons the singer has gratitude for her career.

The Canadian performer married Demacio in July of 2008. The couple didn’t reveal their marriage until October of the following year. Furtado shares a 13-year-old daughter with her ex-boyfriend Jasper Gahunia. Her ex-husband and the famous singer raised the young girl together.

Nelly released her most recent studio album, The Ride, on March 31st. The singer has a busy schedule, but still prioritizes her daughter and her family life over her career.

The British Columbian native said, “sometimes you just want to sit home and bake some muffins for your daughter.” She said she needs to be in good health to raise her family.

Nelly has sold over 40 million records worldwide, making her one of the most successful female recording artists of all time. The singer explained the height of her success had an impact on her family life.

She said in another interview, during the height of her career, it was very exciting but it proved to be too much for her to deal with; she would often cry on stage due to the stress.

Let’s hope Nelly has better luck with her family in the future!