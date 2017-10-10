Nelly Blasts Wendy Williams For Opening Her Mouth In His Rape Scandal

Nelly has a message for Wendy Williams — “keep my name out of your mouth.” On Monday, the TV host had addressed Nelly’s shocking rape allegation.

The rapper from Missouri was arrested after being accused of rape by a 21-year-old woman.

The music fan from Seattle claimed that she was invited to Nelly’s tour bus where he forced her to have sex without a condom.

The musician and proud father denied the allegations and his attorneys are working overtime to prove that the accuser is lying and she only targeted their client because of his money and fame.

In a new episode of The Wendy Williams Show, she threw the accuser under the bus by saying she placed her self in a situation to get assaulted.

Kevin Hunter’s wife told her audience: “If she did not put herself in that situation, this would not have happened. Young lady, you have got to stay out of tour buses.”

A source close to Nelly said he wants Williams to stop minding his business and to focus on her cheating scandal.

The insider stated: “Nelly was not appreciative to hear that Wendy spoke out against the woman who accused him of rape. Nelly is doing just fine without Wendy’s support, and he feels like with all the cheating rumors around her, Wendy is the last person he wants or needs defending him.”

The person went on to say: “Nelly is adamant that he did nothing wrong and is completely innocent. He feels that anyone, man or woman, who steps onto his tour bus is safe at all times, despite what Wendy Williams is implying. Nelly feels like he does not need her help and wishes Wendy would keep his name out of her mouth.”

Rapper T.I. also showed support for Nelly and reminded critics that the man is innocent until proven guilty.

Tiny’s husband said: “I am just sitting here thinking. After Mike Tyson, after motherf–king’ Tupac, after all the other motherf–kers who done been with girls and the girls got mad for whatever reason.What the f–k ever happened when the motherf–ker find out that the b-tch was lying? What consequences is there for this young lady?”I am sick of this shit. I am just saying; we ain’t no motherf–kin’ targets. Get your sh-t together.”

Wow, Nelly seems sure of his innocence and he is not looking for extra support.