Nelly Arrested After Woman Accuses Him Of Raping Her On His Tour Bus!

We are completely shocked by this latest news! Rapper Nelly, best known for hit songs such as Dilemma and Hot in Herre, was arrested this morning following a police report made by a girl who accused the star of raping her!

Although the details of the alleged crime are still few, we have learned that the 42-year-old apparently might have sexually assaulted a woman in Washington state.

According to the police forces dealing with the case, the woman told them Nelly forced himself on her while on his tour bus.

The rape reportedly took place at around 3:45 A.M. and the unnamed victim was able to point out that it was Nelly who did it.

From what we were able to gather, Nelly was taken by the police at around 7 in the morning and is reportedly still in custody at the time of this article’s publication.

The rapper who made it back in 2000 has since then appeared in movies and TV shows as well.

He is currently on tour and is supposed to perform in Ridgefield, Washington tonight.

We are yet unaware whether or not the concert will be canceled.

As fans may remember, Nelly had problems with the law before.

Back in 2015, the star was arrested for possession of handguns, marijuana and even meth – all discovered on his tour bus!

Shortly after however, he was released on bail.

Advertisement

Are you shocked to learn that Nelly might have raped someone? Stay with us for more updates on the case!