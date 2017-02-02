Neil Gorsuch Yearbook Reveals ‘Fascism Forever’ Club Membership

The term “Fascism Forever” has been trending for the past few hours on Twitter and elsewhere. It is linked to President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, who was nominated Tuesday to fill the vacancy left by the death of Antonin Scalia in 2016. In his yearbook, the U.S. appellate judge said that he founded the group to protest the left-wing tendencies of professors and staff members at Georgetown Preparatory, a private Jesuit school in Maryland.

Although this might not be a fatal blow to his chances for the confirmation, the information that was revealed late Wednesday by the Daily Mail offers left-leaning senators a golden opportunity not to support his nomination.

On the other hand, conservatives will be thrilled to find out that Gorsuch is a real believer and has been pushing causes dear to their hearts since the 1980s. Trump received a lot of praises on the right for nominating this judge, so his conservative credentials were already very high.

The father of two graduated from the school in 1985 and went on to excel at Columbia University and Harvard University where he was one of former President Barack Obama’s classmates. Gorsuch wrote in the yearbook: “In political circles, our tireless President Gorsuch’s “Fascism Forever Club” happily jerked its knees against the increasingly “left-wing” tendencies of the faculty.”

The unearthed yearbook also shows that the brilliant legal mind was a big fan of “Up from Liberalism” a book that was published in 1959 by William F. Buckley Jr., an author and hero for the conservative movement in America.

Traditional liberal figures like Nancy Pelosi and Elisabeth Warren have already voiced their opposition to Gorsuch.