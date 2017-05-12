Neighbors Are Trying To Evict Her – Abby Lee Miller’s Unsanitary House Shocked Investigators!

Abby Lee Miller will be moving from her Florida home to a prison cell for a year very soon but judging by what the authorities discovered at her residence, maybe prison will not be so bad after all.

According to new reports, the Dance Moms star has been slammed with code violations after leaving her house in unsanitary conditions!

“One of the board members went over there to get the pool running because it was infested with mosquitoes. He had to clean, filter and shock the pool heavily,” Frederick Beyer, a member of the Homeowner’s Association Board stated.

The pool has turned green and has filled up with leaves in the absence of the star who has not visited the place in a year and a half.

The unsanitary situation of the pool has attracted rats, and the neighbors were forced to call an exterminator.

They also complained to Polk County Code Enforcement about the stagnant water.

Following the complaint, an investigator went to check the situation.

It was confirmed that a clerk had sent a notice of violation to Miller.

The Dance Moms star has been ordered to solve the situation by May 26, or she will end up in court once again.

The neighbors have been trying to get Miller evicted, but it seems like that might just happen because of her prison sentence.

“Because it’s a federal prison the government may take over the house,” Beyer said. “I believe the government has dibs before we can do anything.”

As you may already know, Miller has pleaded guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and was recently sentenced to one year behind bars.

