FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kelly clarkson khloe kardashian abby lee miller ashton kutcher Bernice Burgos kelly ripa steve harvey Bindi Irwin tarek el moussa ellen degeneres farrah abraham blake shelton priscilla presley tyga Estelita Quintero Ella Ross caitlyn jenner gavin rossdale cheryl burke Brandy Norwood Bow Wow
Home » Entertainment

Neighbors Are Trying To Evict Her – Abby Lee Miller’s Unsanitary House Shocked Investigators!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/12/2017
0
394 Views
0


Abby Lee MillerSource: abcnews.com

Abby Lee Miller will be moving from her Florida home to a prison cell for a year very soon but judging by what the authorities discovered at her residence, maybe prison will not be so bad after all.

Advertisement

According to new reports, the Dance Moms star has been slammed with code violations after leaving her house in unsanitary conditions!

“One of the board members went over there to get the pool running because it was infested with mosquitoes. He had to clean, filter and shock the pool heavily,” Frederick Beyer, a member of the Homeowner’s Association Board stated.

abby lee miller dirty poolSource: radaronline.com

The pool has turned green and has filled up with leaves in the absence of the star who has not visited the place in a year and a half.

The unsanitary situation of the pool has attracted rats, and the neighbors were forced to call an exterminator.

They also complained to Polk County Code Enforcement about the stagnant water.

Following the complaint, an investigator went to check the situation.

It was confirmed that a clerk had sent a notice of violation to Miller.

The Dance Moms star has been ordered to solve the situation by May 26, or she will end up in court once again.

The neighbors have been trying to get Miller evicted, but it seems like that might just happen because of her prison sentence.

“Because it’s a federal prison the government may take over the house,” Beyer said. “I believe the government has dibs before we can do anything.”

As you may already know, Miller has pleaded guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and was recently sentenced to one year behind bars.

Advertisement

Do you think she deserves to return to court because of her unsanitary home?

Post Views: 394

Read more about abby lee miller dance moms

You may also like
Abby Lee Miller’s Co-Stars “Not Sad” She Is Going To Prison
05/11/2017
Abby Lee Miller’s Enemy Jeanette Cota Is Happy With The Prison Sentence – “Karma Is A B***h!”
05/10/2017
Abby Lee Miller Says She Feels “Peaceful” After Prison Sentencing
05/09/2017
Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *