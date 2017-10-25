Ne-Yo And His Wife Crystal Smith Are Expecting Their Second Child!

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, announced on Instagram today that they’re expecting another baby! In the social media post, they wrote, “we didn’t plan for you but you are God’s plan and I thank you for choosing us to be your parents!”

The singer and his partner, Crystal Smith, welcomed their baby, Shaffer Chimere Smith Junior, in March of 2016 just a month after they got married in Palos Verdes, California. Ne-Yo is also the father to Madilyn, 6, and his other son, Mason, 5, with his ex-fiancée, Monyetta Shaw.

Ever since they broke it off, they’ve remained amicable according to reports. In fact, things are going so well that they held their tradition of throwing a joint birthday party for their children.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Ne-Yo said, “the party was a success because our kids had a great time.” According to the singer, there was no feuds, beef, shade, or anything like that; it is “what it looks like when grown-ups act like adults.”

We didn't plan for you but you are Gods plan and I thank you for choosing us to be your parents!🙈 Impatiently awaiting our newest addition 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 WE'RE PREGNANT!!!🙌🏽 @neyo (I think he did it on purpose 😫)joking! LOL #ThePlatinumLife #ThePlatinumFamily✨ A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Like any parent, Shaw explained that their number one priority is to ensure their differences or personality clashes don’t have a negative impact on the kids.

They proactively shield the children from any apparent disputes between the adults. Additionally, Shaw said to Us Weekly that they decided to keep their relationship friendly at no matter cost.

Advertisement

The ex-fiancée of Ne-Yo claimed many exes couldn’t stand each other, and herself and the singer actively avoid that; in fact, they ensure it. What’s the secret? Shaw said that it’s mutual respect and coming to a resolution no matter how sticky the situation. “It will determine the mindset of our kids in the long run.” It appears as though they have everything all figured out!