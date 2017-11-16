‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Sets The Record Straight About Why She Is Leaving

Pauley Perrette is clearing the air about her final season of NCIS. The actress announced her departure from the hit crime drama last month and fans have been speculating about her exit ever since. Why is Perrette leaving the show after Season 15?

According to The Wrap, Perrette recently fired back at the rumors that she left the series to start a new skin care line. The actress’s image was used in a number of skin care ads online, which led to speculation that her business ventures were pulling her away from the show. In light of the rumors, Perrette issued a statement denouncing the ads as a scam and assuring fans that she is not going into the cosmetics business.

“THE LIES!” Perrette shared. “EVERYONE asking me about this (FAKE) skin care line? I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE! I think Facebook Yahoo MSN and all sites making money off fake ads should be liable for posting false ads.”

Perrette reiterated that she is leaving the show after the current season, but it’s not because she wants to start a beauty line. The actress also sat down on Inside Edition to set the record straight about the fraudulent ads. The actress revealed that the entire ad is a scam and that hundreds of fans have asked her about why she would leave a hit TV show like NCIS for a skin care line.

A post shared by Pauley P (@realpauleyp) on May 28, 2016 at 9:52pm PDT

Perrette announced her departure from NCIS last month. She unfortunately did not reveal why she decided to part ways with the series. The only thing that is clear is that she isn’t leaving to start a business venture. We can only hope that Pauley Perrette opens up more about her departure in the coming months.

While we wait to learn more, ET Online reports that producers are giving Perrette’s character, Abby Sciuto, a sweet sendoff in Season 15. NCIS star Mark Harmon was recently asked about Perrette’s exit and admitted that the entire cast and crew will miss her. He also revealed that the show would honor Perrette’s character, who has been on the show for all fifteen seasons. He did not talk about why Pauley Perrette decided to leave, though he did note that people just need to move on to new chapters from time to time.

New episodes of NCIS air Thursday nights on CBS.