NBC’s ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ Reboot Put Back On The Shelf

There are mixed emotions today for fans of the 1990s action show Xena: Warrior Princess. Over a year after announcing a new reboot of the show, NBC has confirmed today those plans are dead (for now).

While many fans were thrilled at the idea of their favorite feminine icon hitting the small screen again, many others were outraged by the idea of rebooting the show so soon after it ended.

Writer/producer Javier Grillo-Marxauch was brought on to spearhead the new version of Xena, but left in April after “insurmountable creative differences.”

Grillo-Marxauch certainly had the geek cred to lead a new Xena, with credits on Lost, Helix, and The 100, and multiple comic book credits to his name.

NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke says that although the current reboot plans are over, the network could try again in the future.

“Nothing is happening on that right now. We looked at some material; we decided at that point that it didn’t warrant the reboot,” says Salke.

“I’d never say never on that one because it’s such a beloved title,” she continued, “but the current incarnation of it is dead.”

Not much was known about the new reboot other than Grillo-Marxauch’s desire to explore the much-hinted-at lesbian romance between lead characters Xena and Gabrielle.

The relationship was never officially confirmed on-screen in the original Xena series, but there were frequent hints that the two were more than just friends.

With audiences much more receptive to same-sex relationships in today’s era, Grillo-Marxauch planned to put the Xena/Gabrielle romance front and center.

The original Xena: Warrior Princess ran for six seasons from 1995 to 2001. Actress Lucy Lawless played the title role in the show, which was a spin-off of Kevin Sorbo’s Hercules: The Legendary Journeys. Producer Sam Raimi and Xena co-creator Rob Tabert were onboard the reboot as executive producers.