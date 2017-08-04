NBC Wants To Bring Back ‘The Office, ’30 Rock, ‘ER,’ And ‘The West Wing’!

Although reboots and remakes are still hot right now in Hollywood, on television the newest trend is the revival of a beloved classic show. Twin Peaks, Fuller House, Girl Meets World, Raven’s Home, and Roseanne are just a few examples of recent shows that have come back from the dead. With Will & Grace also returning to NBC next season, the network is already putting out feelers for a number of other classic series.

At the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour this week, NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt revealed a list of shows he’d like to see return.

There have already been rumors in recent weeks that NBC and Greg Daniels, who developed the U.S. version of The Office, were in discussions to bring the show back with a new cast.

“We often talk about The Office, I’ve talked to Greg four times over the past few years. It’s always, ‘maybe some day but not now’,” says Greenblatt.

“There is certainly an open invitation but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it.”

Greenblatt is also hopeful for a 30 Rock revival, revealing he’s had talks with creator/star Tina Fey: “I’d say to Tina ‘Hey, you think some more 30 Rock makes any sense?’ She’d say, I don’t know maybe.’ “

Aaron Sorkin, who created The West Wing for NBC in 1999, is currently working with the network on a live version of his play/film, A Few Good Men.

Greenblatt says he’s spoken with Sorkin about reviving the White House drama, but Sorkin’s reply was, “‘You know I love that show and some day I’d love to revisit it, but it’s not going to happen right now.’”

ER creator John Wells has also been asked about reviving the medical drama, but there’s “nothing concrete” at the moment. NBC also announced today they had increased the episode count for the new season of Will & Grace from 12 to 16 and renewed the series for another new season.