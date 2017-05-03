FREE NEWSLETTER
NBC Sends Megyn Kelly To Russia For An Interview With Vladimir Putin!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/03/2017
megyn kelly vladimir putinSource: people.com

Megyn Kelly has just joined NBC, but she is already getting very important missions from the network.

It looks like not even international relations are too advanced for the experienced political commentator and anchor.

According to new reports, the woman is set to take a huge assignment involving none other than the Russian President!

Megyn Kelly is set to travel to Russia the upcoming month in order to “moderate a session with President Vladimir Putin at a key international conference.”

Insiders have revealed that Megyn Kelly will moderate an interview with Putin for the Russian premier’s annual International Economic Forum. The event is set to take place in St. Petersburg between June 1 and June 3.

It is a great opportunity for Kelly to get the inside into Putin’s views on America and even land a one-on-one interview with the Russian President.

As fans may already be aware, aside from the massive interview opportunity, Kelly is also set to take over the 9 A.M. time slot on the Today show!

According to an NBC News spokesperson, the valuable host will replace former hosts Al Roker and Tamron Hall.

As for Al Rocker, it is yet unclear what the anchor is going to do from now on. The man voluntarily left the network back in February after catching rumors that he, among others, could get axed to make way for the new addition – Megyn Kelly.

NBC representatives are yet to release an official statement regarding Megyn Kelly’s upcoming interview with Vladimir Putin?

Do you think Kelly is the right choice for such an important international interview? Let us know by commenting down below!

1 Comment

Dora Serna
05/03/2017 at 8:49 am
Reply

No! Because she’s not going to ask the hard questions. For example, ‘Were you involved in helping and electing Donald Trump’? Asking questions like a pit bull. I just don’t see it. So 😕.


