FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
portia de rossi rihanna Lionel Richie kim zolciak paris jackson scott disick megyn kelly drake tamar braxton t.i. caitlyn jenner justin bieber jay-z tameka cottle selena gomez nene leakes liam hemsworth jamie otis peggy sulahian khloe kardashian wendy williams kenya moore alec baldwin
Home » Entertainment

NBC Sends Megyn Kelly Off To South Korea For The 2018 Winter Olympics Amid Ratings Problem

Nick Markus Posted On 11/08/2017
1
672 Views
0


megyn kellySource: vanityfair.com

Apparently, the Winter Olympics are just an excuse for NBC to get rid of controversial talk show host Megyn Kelly. Her co-workers have made it pretty clear that she is not wanted at the network.

According to new reports, amid Kelly’s horrible ratings, NBC could not figure out what else to do with her, so the TV personality has been ‘shipped’ to South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Sources on set revealed that she is now the head of on-air coverage for the upcoming sports event on the Korean Peninsula that is set to start on February 9.

Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer don’t really want to spend a few weeks so close to North Korea while the totalitarian leader is threatening nuclear attacks on their Southern neighbor.

‘They do not want to be in danger while reporting with big morning smiles. Sending Megyn’s a genius way out of it. Things are so tense right now Olympic organizers were thrilled North Korea’s figure skating team qualified the other day. There is less chance of a nuclear catastrophe if the North sends a delegation!’

The network wants her to put her talents to good use but in a dangerous situation.

Funnily enough, the source claimed Megyn believes they are doing her a favor sending her to cover the huge event.

Advertisement

‘Let’s get her a one-way ticket!’ another insider joked.

Post Views: 672

Read more about megyn kelly 2018 winter olympics

Advertisement

You may also like
Megyn Kelly Can’t Even Fill Out The Seats At Her Failing Show – Here’s How The Staff Has Been Covering It Up!
11/02/2017
Yes, Corey Feldman Really Can Get Sued For Dropping Names Of Alleged Pedophiles
10/31/2017
Shame On You Matt Lauer And Megyn Kelly: NBC Fails Victims Again After Slanted Corey Feldman Coverage
10/30/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

steve
11/08/2017 at 1:26 pm
Reply

Actually I think that will be a win for Kelly. Everyone will have a chance to see her in a very different venue. My bet is she comes out of the Olympics with much better ratings and much broader appeal.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *