NBC Sends Megyn Kelly Off To South Korea For The 2018 Winter Olympics Amid Ratings Problem

Apparently, the Winter Olympics are just an excuse for NBC to get rid of controversial talk show host Megyn Kelly. Her co-workers have made it pretty clear that she is not wanted at the network.

According to new reports, amid Kelly’s horrible ratings, NBC could not figure out what else to do with her, so the TV personality has been ‘shipped’ to South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Sources on set revealed that she is now the head of on-air coverage for the upcoming sports event on the Korean Peninsula that is set to start on February 9.

Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer don’t really want to spend a few weeks so close to North Korea while the totalitarian leader is threatening nuclear attacks on their Southern neighbor.

‘They do not want to be in danger while reporting with big morning smiles. Sending Megyn’s a genius way out of it. Things are so tense right now Olympic organizers were thrilled North Korea’s figure skating team qualified the other day. There is less chance of a nuclear catastrophe if the North sends a delegation!’

The network wants her to put her talents to good use but in a dangerous situation.

Funnily enough, the source claimed Megyn believes they are doing her a favor sending her to cover the huge event.

Advertisement

‘Let’s get her a one-way ticket!’ another insider joked.