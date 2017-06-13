NBC Doing Damage Control After Megyn Kelly’s Addition Turns Out To Be A Ratings Disaster!

According to new and shocking reports, it looks like former Fox personality Megyn Kelly’s ratings at NBC are a disaster. The host started her new job just a few weeks ago, and the network is already regretting investing so much into her. For the longest time, it was believed that Megyn would be a very valuable addition to NBC and the production team even mistreated its other anchors in an attempt to find her a time slot.

But Kelly’s interview with Erin Andrews for Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly was watched by only 4.35 million people as opposed to 60 Minutes, which scored 7.66 million total viewers.

In addition, her controversial upcoming Father’s Day interview with Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is making things a lot worse as well!

The man has stated that the Sandy Hook school massacre is a hoax, among other outrageous claims.

According to a source on the set of Megyn’s segment, ‘NBC is freaking out! They did not just pay her $15 million for this. They’re now worried that her numbers will be bad when she joins the 9 am hour of Today. If Kelly tanks at 9 am she will also bring down Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb at 10 am.’

In order to do some damage control, the execs are trying to get the woman some firsts.

That being said, NBC will do its best to get Megyn the first interview with Kathy Griffin after the comedian’s controversial scandal.

As you may already know, Griffin posted a picture of her holding a severed and bloody mannequin head looking like Donald Trump, and she has been in hot water ever since.

If the network gets first to the comedienne, they should have a lot of people tuning in for the exclusive.

In addition, another sensational interview would be with Ariana Grande who has recently performed in Manchester for the first time since the tragic bombing.

NBC needs such huge ‘gets’ in order to increase Megyn’s ratings as people don’t seem to be tuning in to watch her without any big name gusts.

Advertisement

Are you one of those who has been tuning out of whatever Megyn Kelly is doing nowadays? Why do you think her ratings are not the best?