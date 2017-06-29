NBC Crazy With Worry Megyn Kelly Will Ruin ‘Today Show’ As Well Following ‘Sunday Night’ Ratings Disaster!

The show’s executives are going crazy with stress and anxiety over the shockingly low ratings! NBC execs are trying to fix things as fast as possible amid the bad ratings Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly has been getting. Now, reports say that the senior staffers are having second thoughts about the initial decision to have Kelly join the Today show at the beginning of this fall.

Only 3.41 million people tuned in to watch the NBC show on Sunday night as compared to the 7.21 million watching CBS’ 60 minutes and 3.92 watching a REPEAT of ABC’s Americas Funniest Home Videos.

Now the network is seriously freaking out, especially because they thought bringing Megyn Kelly on their team would be a great investment – it proved to be a complete disaster!

‘They are pulling their hair out at NBC. They do not know what to do. They are talking about a huge shakeup and changing the format into more of a live NEWS show like her show at FOX.There are voices that say they should not go forward with the plan of Kelly joining the Today Show at the 9 AM hour. Executives are worried that Kelly will tank the entire Today Show. Some doubt that she will ever make it to the hit morning show,’ one insider on the set revealed.

Therefore, because she’s killing ratings on Sundays, they can’t have her do the same thing to The Today Show!

The source went on to claim that insiders are now placing bets on how long she will last.

But what is certain is that NBC simply cannot go on with ratings like these, and they need to find a solution as soon as possible!

Do you think the drop in ratings is all Megyn Kelly’s fault? Should she still join the Today show?