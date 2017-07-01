NBC Cancels ‘The Carmichael Show’ After Three Seasons

After a statement from co-creator and star Jerrod Carmichael, NBC announced today that it will not renew The Carmichael Show for a fourth season. The sitcom, which is loosely based on Carmichael’s real family, was considered “on the bubble” for cancellation in recent months.

The Carmichael Show started on August 26, 2015, with a shortened six-episode first season which earned high enough ratings to garner a full 13-episode second season starting in March 2016.

Carmichael starred as a fictional version of himself, along with Amber Stevens West, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish.

Comedy mainstay and former In Living Color star David Alan Grier played Carmichael’s father, with his mother played by singer and actress Loretta Divine.

The show recently garnered controversy with an episode called “Shoot-Up-Able” that dealt with the aftermath of a mass shooting.

On June 14, the night the episode was scheduled to air, two real-life mass shootings took place in San Francisco and Virgina, prompting NBC to postpone the episode.

Carmichael appeared that night on the Netflix talk show Chelsea, which was filmed after the shootings but before NBC made their decision.

Carmichael told host Chelsea Handler that pulling the episode would be a “disservice” to its viewers and hoped the network would not do so.

NBC did eventually allow the episode to make it to air without controversy two weeks later on June 28.

Before NBC’s announcement today, Carmichael himself put out a statement thanking everyone who watched or worked on The Carmichael Show.

He went on to say that making his own show with his friends had been a dream since he was 13 years old, and now that it was complete, he would move on to other things he loves.

Carmichael has been performing stand-up for ten years and had his breakout role onscreen in the films Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. He currently co-stars in the big screen blockbuster Transformers: The Last Knight. The Carmichael Show airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.